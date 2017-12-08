A Simple Guide to Korean Skin Care For Women With Darker Skin

I first heard about Korean beauty a few years ago, but I was hesitant to try it as a black woman with dark brown skin. Not once did I come across a woman who looked like me in the ads of the most sought-after K-Beauty products, which caused me to wonder if this Eastern skin care regime was safe to use on my melanin-rich skin. I was also concerned when I came across terms such as whitening (which I later learned really meant brightening) and products I had never heard of, like serum. However, after lots of research and experimentation, I've learned that the Korean beauty routine can be used by individuals with any and all skin types and complexions. Not only does it promise a healthy, dewy face, but it also helps your #blackgirlmagic, your inner awesomeness, glow even brighter.

The Korean skin care routine is a multistep regimen that focuses on layering various products on the skin in order of lightest consistency to heaviest consistency, or least hydrating to most moisturizing. The most important aspects of the routine are hydrating your skin and protecting it from the sun's harmful rays. By keeping your skin moisturized and protected, you will minimize the chance of needing lots of corrective treatments in the future. While it is not a new routine, Korean women and men have been using it for ages, and it has grown tremendously popular over the last few years here in the United States — cementing itself as more than just a passing fad.

Simply speaking, this antiaging regimen boils down to cleansing, exfoliating, treating, moisturizing, and applying SPF during the day. And it's perfect for women of color since it emphasizes hydration and sun protection. We often grow up hearing how important it is to moisturize every day but hardly are told how important it is to apply sunscreen daily. After months of trying varying combinations and products, I've narrowed down just what steps and products work best on darker skin. Keep reading to discover my tried-and-tested picks!