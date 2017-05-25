 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You Have to See How Hot Manny MUA Looks in This 1 New Kylie Lip Kit Shade
Sephora
9 Summer Makeup Palettes You Can Get at Sephora — All Under $50
Beauty Trends
"Most Girls" Can Rock All the Hair Colors in Hailee Steinfeld's New Music Video
Hair
After a Drastic 7-Hour Hair Makeover, 1 Woman Finally Feels "Beautiful in Her Own Skin"
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 12  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
You Have to See How Hot Manny MUA Looks in This 1 New Kylie Lip Kit Shade

This week, Kylie Jenner's makeup brand launched three additional Velvet Lip Kits that seem to come straight out of the soda shop. The shades are Grape Soda (a light grey purple), Strawberry Cream (a bright warm pink), and Poison Berry (deep dusty mauve). The matte liquid lipstick and matching lip liner sets are available now for $27 each.

To showcase these festive, Summery shades, Kylie Cosmetics released gorgeous images of the bold swatches that show off these pigmented colors. Vlogger Manny MUA even posted a sassy selfie wearing Poison Berry paired with unexpected teal eyeliner. Keep reading to see the innovative hues on skin and lips.

Related
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed the Colors in the Kim Kardashian Collaboration — and They're SO Sexy

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Kylie Lip KitSwatchesBeauty NewsKylie JennerBeauty ShoppingLipstickBeauty ProductsMakeup
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
NYX Liquid Suede Matte Metallics
Beauty Products Review
by Kirbie Johnson
Real Wasp Lip Art
Beauty Trends
by Tori-Crowther
Rainbow Beauty
See What Too Faced's Magical "Unicorn Tears" Lipstick Looks Like on Different Skin Tones
by Emily Orofino
Sephora Sale May 2017
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
Kardashian Outfits by Personality
Celebrity Style
We Matched a Kardashian Outfit to Every Astrology Sign — See What You'd Wear
by Marina Liao
Kylie Jenner Versace Dress at the 2017 Met Gala
Met Gala
Kylie Jenner Looks Like Donatella Versace's Mini Me at the Met Gala
by Sarah Siegel
Dose of Colors Marvelous Mauves Palette
Beauty News
by Perri Konecky
The Best Lipstick Colors For Latina Skin Tones
Makeup
These Are the Best No-Fail Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone
by Arianna Davis
Best Travel-Size Sunscreens
Summer Beauty
by Wendy Gould
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
The Kardashians and Jenners at the 2017 Met Gala
Met Gala
The Kardashians Didn't Need Kanye West to Steal the Show at the Met Gala
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds