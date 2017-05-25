You Have to See How Hot Manny MUA Looks in This 1 New Kylie Lip Kit Shade

This week, Kylie Jenner's makeup brand launched three additional Velvet Lip Kits that seem to come straight out of the soda shop. The shades are Grape Soda (a light grey purple), Strawberry Cream (a bright warm pink), and Poison Berry (deep dusty mauve). The matte liquid lipstick and matching lip liner sets are available now for $27 each.

To showcase these festive, Summery shades, Kylie Cosmetics released gorgeous images of the bold swatches that show off these pigmented colors. Vlogger Manny MUA even posted a sassy selfie wearing Poison Berry paired with unexpected teal eyeliner. Keep reading to see the innovative hues on skin and lips.