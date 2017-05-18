 Skip Nav
L'Occitane's New Summer Advent Calendar Will Take You on a Trip to South of France

Though it may be tempting, lugging around your entire beauty collection isn't the most efficient way to travel. For starters, packing palettes, foundations, and toiletries can add up in pounds. And not to mention, your beloved products also face the risk of spilling, breaking, or worse — getting thrown away by the TSA (nightmare, we know).

Luckily, thanks to L'Occtaine's new Summer Advent Calendar, you can get all of your vacation beauty needs in one stop — and we have the first look. The kit is inspired by the South of France and comes with 13 deluxe sample-size essentials, from shampoo to face oil and even face mist. It also comes with a surprise: a unique code to receive $10 off your purchase of $40 or more so you can stock up on full-size goodies when your mini ones run out.

You can snag the chic advent calendar for $49 when it launches in store on June 1. It's also available for online preorder starting May 18. We suggest you act fast, though. These products are just too cute to pass up! In the meantime, read on to get a better look at what's inside of the box and get your credit cards ready.

