The L'Oréal x Balmain Collection Is Almost Here! Here's What You Need to Know

Update: The highly-anticipated L'Oréal x Balmain collaboration is closer and closer to becoming a reality. L'Oréal just announced that the lipsticks are pre-launching on Sep.1! There's just one catch: You have to be in Paris to get them.

The L'Oreal Paris Boutique on Rue de Rennes will be hosting Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing himself to debut the 12-piece collection and share "secrets behind the collab," according to L'Oreal's Instagram. Bonus: the brand also gave a close up at one of the shades, a deep red called "Domination."

Ever since we saw the sparkly Balmain threads the Kardashians wore to the Yeezy Season 3 show, we've been craving an Olivier Rousteing-designed item of our own. Luckily, L'Oréal answered our prayers in May when it announced the L'Oréal x Balmain Collection. We saw a preview of the 12 new matte lipstick hues back in May, but the brand just gave us a close-up of one of the shades launching in September.

In the Instagram photo, L'Oréal revealed a zoomed-in photo of a versatile rose gold hue called "Confidence." The gorgeous color looks like a nude pink with flecks of gold glitter that would be a well-loved addition to any beauty addict's makeup arsenal.

If you prefer bolder hues, the collection will also feature matte reds, berries, and hot pinks, all outfitted in luxurious gold packaging. As the drugstore brand reveals more of the collaboration, we are preparing ourselves to embrace the more luxurious side of life (without the hefty price tag).