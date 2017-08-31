 Skip Nav
ULTA
Exclusive Details on When and Where You Can Buy the Too Faced I Want Kandee Collection
Beauty News
Wasabi Toothpaste Killed My Bad Breath and Saved Me From Mercury Poisoning
Makeup
Prepare to Audibly Gasp — Here Are Our 30 Favorite Makeup Palettes of All Time

L'Oreal Paris x Balmain Collection

The L'Oréal x Balmain Collection Is Almost Here! Here's What You Need to Know

A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Makeup (@lorealmakeup) on

Update: The highly-anticipated L'Oréal x Balmain collaboration is closer and closer to becoming a reality. L'Oréal just announced that the lipsticks are pre-launching on Sep.1! There's just one catch: You have to be in Paris to get them.

The L'Oreal Paris Boutique on Rue de Rennes will be hosting Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing himself to debut the 12-piece collection and share "secrets behind the collab," according to L'Oreal's Instagram. Bonus: the brand also gave a close up at one of the shades, a deep red called "Domination."

Check out the rest of the campaign, ahead.

A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on

A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on

A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on

Original post:

A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Makeup (@lorealmakeup) on

Ever since we saw the sparkly Balmain threads the Kardashians wore to the Yeezy Season 3 show, we've been craving an Olivier Rousteing-designed item of our own. Luckily, L'Oréal answered our prayers in May when it announced the L'Oréal x Balmain Collection. We saw a preview of the 12 new matte lipstick hues back in May, but the brand just gave us a close-up of one of the shades launching in September.

In the Instagram photo, L'Oréal revealed a zoomed-in photo of a versatile rose gold hue called "Confidence." The gorgeous color looks like a nude pink with flecks of gold glitter that would be a well-loved addition to any beauty addict's makeup arsenal.

If you prefer bolder hues, the collection will also feature matte reds, berries, and hot pinks, all outfitted in luxurious gold packaging. As the drugstore brand reveals more of the collaboration, we are preparing ourselves to embrace the more luxurious side of life (without the hefty price tag).

Related
Everything We Know About the Balmain x L'Oréal Lipstick Collection So Far

Join the conversation
Beauty NewsBalmainBeauty ShoppingL'OréalLipstickBeauty ProductsMakeup
Join The Conversation
Beauty Tips
7 Ways to Use Your Concealer — Other Than Concealing
by Stephanie Nguyen paid for by L'Oreal Paris
MAC Makeup Sales August 2017
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
Wavy Lips Squiggle Brow Trend
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Where to Buy Dark Red Lipstick
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Celine Dion Dressing Like Models
Celine Dion
Celine Dion Wears These Off-the-Runway Looks Better Than the Models Do
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds