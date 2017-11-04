 Skip Nav
MORE Lisa Frank Makeup Is Coming — and It's All Under $8!

Heads up: you can now make your eighth-grade self very, very jealous. Just take a look at this Lisa Frank x Glamour Dolls Collaboration that's here to make your vanity '90s fabulous again. If this news sounds familiar, that's because this isn't the first time the cruelty-free and vegan brand has released a line inspired by the creator of those crazy, colorful, often unicorn-themed cartoons. Back in July, the affordable brand released $5 makeup brushes in collaboration with Ms. Frank.

The brand just announced that it's rolling out two more products, and the great news is you can use the existing brushes to apply these new products. And you can still afford the Lisa Frank x Glamour Dolls collection on your preteen budget, because both releases cost less than $10.

Read on to see what rainbow-cheetah-printed gifts Glamour Dolls will release on Nov. 11. But be sure to set a calendar alert, preferably to a Spice Girls song, because back in July, those makeup brushes sold out in less than 24 hours! (The brand did eventually restock the tools.)

Lisa Frank x Glamour Dolls Single Eyeshadow in Picnic
Lisa Frank x Glamour Dolls Single Eyeshadow in Picnic
Lisa Frank x Glamour Dolls Matte Bronzer in Bitten & Bronzed
Lisa Frank x Glamour Dolls Matte Bronzer in Bitten & Bronzed
Lisa Frank x Glamour Dolls Matte Bronzer in Bitten & Bronzed
Lisa Frank x Glamour Dolls Angled Blush Brush
Lisa Frank x Glamour Dolls Blending Brush
