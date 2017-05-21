Lush's New Father's Day Collection Will Make Your Dad Feel So Fresh and So Clean

Whether you decide to spend Father's Day pretending to laugh at your dad's horrible jokes, watching golf, or texting him silly comics, make sure he feels appreciated on June 18.

If he's the type who enjoys a little pampering (or maybe just needs some), consider treating him to some of these limited-edition fatherly Lush products. The line includes cult favorites like bubble bars, bath bombs, and more, all in masculine, woodsy scents. You can shop these products online starting May 18 or in stores on May 26. Read on and decide what to snag for your dad.