MAC Cosmetics Is Honoring Aaliyah With a One-in-a-Million Collection

MAC Cosmetics will be honoring Aaliyah with a dedicated and highly anticipated collection. For several years, Aaliyah fans have been circulating a petition urging the beauty brand to create a collection inspired by the late singer. Now, it's actually happening.

In a press statement, MAC said, "Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all," adding, "Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the MAC Aaliyah collection. You made it happen!"

Though MAC hasn't divulged any additional details about the collection, we do know it will be available in the Summer of 2018. The singer was frequently photographed wearing nude or brown lipstick, so it's likely that the collection will include similar options.

This isn't the first time MAC has honored an icon posthumously. In 2016, the brand released a 13-product collection inspired by Selena Quintanilla. Interestingly enough, that collection also began with a petition created by her dedicated fans.

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
