 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Dreamy MAC x Jade Jagger Collection Gives Rose Gold a Rock and Roll Twist
Ulta Beauty
15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Ulta Beauty 5-Star Ratings
Amazon
See Why Reviewers Are Raving About These 7 Organic Skincare Products — All on Amazon
Holiday Beauty
Behold: The Ultimate Beauty Guide For the Lipstick-Lover in Your Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Dreamy MAC x Jade Jagger Collection Gives Rose Gold a Rock and Roll Twist

Besides having one of the most famous last names in music history, Jade Jagger boasts a pretty sweet résumé. She's a former model and current jewelry designer, known for her colorful, fine designs that I want to wear every second of every day. But unless some dashing heir apparent decides to fall in love with me (your move, boys), I unfortunately won't own a pricey Jade Jagger original anytime soon. Or maybe I will! That's because MAC just collaborated with the socialite on limited-edition products, and it's the stuff rock and roll dreams are made of.

The gemstone-loving designer released a collection of lipsticks, eye shadows, blushes, and highlighter that utilizes MAC's Mineralize line. Everything is neutral and subdued but still has a pop of shine, to go along with its holiday-timed release.

Of course, since this is MAC we're talking about, the shimmering gold packaging is ridiculously glam. We're especially swooning over the Burning Nights Mineralize Eye Shadow palette, because, well, just look at the damn thing. The four-pan compact is absolutely adorable and versatile, and it includes a dreamy rose gold shade.

Ahead, see every product you can get your hot little hands on when the MAC x Jade Jagger collection drops on Dec. 14.

MAC x Jade Jagger Mineralize Blush in Moon Shimmer
MAC x Jade Jagger Mineralize Blush in Perfect Bronze
MAC x Jade Jagger Mineralize Eye Shadow in Burning Nights
MAC x Jade Jagger Mineralize Eye Shadow in Golden Shine
MAC x Jade Jagger Mineralize Rich Lipstick in Opal Beach
MAC x Jade Jagger Mineralize Rich Lipstick in Sunset Pearl
MAC x Jade Jagger Mineralize Rich Lipstick in Rolling Red
MAC x Jade Jagger Mineralize Skinfinish in Satin Shimmer
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fall BeautyHoliday BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsBeauty ShoppingJade JaggerMAC CosmeticsBeauty ProductsMakeup
DIY Beauty
Candy Cane Eyeliner Art Is the Sweetest Holiday Trend to DIY
by Lauren Levinson
Stranger Things Mock Palette From Reddit
Beauty News
Someone Make This Stranger Things Shadow Palette a Reality, Please
by Kristina Rodulfo
Natural Hair at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Beauty News
22 Times Natural Hair Won the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
by Alaina Demopoulos
One Two Cosmetics Magnetic Lashes Review
Beauty Trends
I'm Hopelessly Addicted to Magnetic False Lashes (and Never Turning Back)
by Brinton Parker
Urban Decay Distortion Palette With Swatches
Holiday Beauty
Everything You Need to Know About Urban Decay's New Distortion Palette — Including Swatches!
by Aimee Simeon
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds