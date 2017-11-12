You Can Literally Transform Into Your Favorite Disney Princess With This Face Mask

 Skip Nav
A new collection of face masks is making all of our wildest dreams come true by turning us into actual Disney Princesses. Mad Beauty, a UK-based brand, has released four sheet masks depicting Ariel, Belle, Aurora, and Jasmine. The best part? They're all conveniently sold by Topshop! The downside? The selection is only available in the UK at the moment.

Each mask features a different ingredient that is a nod to that specific character. The Aurora mask, for example, is infused with lavender. Get it? 'Cause she's Sleeping Beauty and all. The Belle mask smells like rose water — a reference to the enchanted rose — while Ariel's is infused with cucumber and Jasmine's is infused with green tea.

Hopefully, these glam masks make their way across the pond sometime soon because we have dreams to fulfill and places to be, i.e. Disneyland. In the meantime, feel free to browse some of our other favorite Disney beauty products.

