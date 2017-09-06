Tide Can Help You Clean Your Makeup Brushes — in the Most Unexpected Way

There's no shortage of methods for cleaning makeup brushes. Some folks like to be super thorough and use a silicone mat with raised bumps to get out stains. But do you really want to spend money on another beauty product? Thanks to a clever hack, you could now avoid that if you've got the right laundry detergent.

It's not the detergent itself you'd use but rather its packaging. Reddit user alixehld posted a picture on the Makeup Addiction subreddit showing a Tide bottle cap doubling as a cleanser. "If anyone is like me (not willing to shell out for an overpriced soft plastic item and unmotivated to DIY), this is a cool purchase as everybody should eventually purchase laundry soap," the post read. "I cleaned my brushes by softly rubbing them on the textured surface and it worked like a dream."

Take note: the textured cap (originally called a "Zap! Cap" and meant for pretreating clothing) doesn't come on all Tide detergents, just the Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release ($7). Affordable, easy, multipurpose — what more could you ask for?