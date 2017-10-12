This Reddit Hack Will Change How You Wash Your Makeup Brushes

 Skip Nav
Using a LEGO base plate to wash brushes is an affordable alternative to other methods! from MakeupAddiction

There is a plethora of makeup brush cleaning products on the market, but many of them can come with a hefty price tag. Fortunately for budget-concerned beauty addicts, one Reddit user has found an affordable alternative to the textured silicone gloves and mats sold for washing makeup brushes.

User happyidiot3791 explained in a post that she uses a Lego base plate to wash her brushes as an alternative to more expensive mats and gloves.

The method works because the raised circles on the Lego plate create enough texture for her soap-soaked brushes to be scrubbed, loosening makeup and dirt on her brushes. Using the toy is also much cheaper; a Lego Plate will only run you about $10, while brush cleaning accessories can cost upward of $40.

If you don't already have a Lego mat sitting around the house and aren't too excited about purchasing one, beauty brands are coming out with cheaper alternatives. The AOA Brush Cleaning Egg is only a dollar and is ideal if you only own a few brushes.

Join the conversation
