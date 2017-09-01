Makeup-Free Celebrities
Chrissy Teigen and More Celebrities Embrace the Makeup-Free Selfie
While there are many bold beauty trends right now — such as eyebrows on fleek and Kylie Jenner's lips — the minimal look is here to stay. The ever-popular Instagram hashtag #IWokeUpLikeThis and its counterparts #NoMakeup and #MakeupFree have inspired a bevy of celebrities to share bare-faced photos with the trending tag. And we are impressed by their bravery to show their untouched faces to the world. These inspiring women fought stereotypes of perfection, proving to us that sometimes stars want to keep their looks low-key too! In honor of National No Makeup Day, keep reading to see some of our favorites.
The beauty of a just woke up face depends on your status before you went to sleep. That's a personal testimony. So before thinking about posting that nomakeup face in the morning, don't ever think of sleeping drunk at night.
Adele is beautiful without make-up, BTW, I went make- free 3 years ago when my 10 year old niece told me I was prettier without make-up! Out of the mouth of babes come shocking honesty! No more make-up!
Come on. Can we be real? These are not "stars without makeup" at all. Jennifer Lopez is a beautiful 45 year old woman to be sure, but in this picture she has not one pore or wrinkle on her face. That's because she IS wearing makeup and this picture has been photoshopped to high heaven until every actual detail of her face has been blurred to look just so. The picture of Kesha has been washed through so many filters it's laughable, Megan Fox's has lovely eyelash extensions and "bare" face enhanced by a bazillion dollars worth of surgery plus botox and filler injections, and Taylor Swift's "brave" posed morning pic is underexposed, filtered and taken in a dark room. I would love it if just once, a star would actually remove every trace of make up and pose in front of a high def camera under bright lights. These fake "humble brag" #nomakeup #iwokeuplike this pictures are a joke!
Not sure I really get why this celeb make-up free seflie trend is inspiring or whatever. Celebs can afford the best skincare... and anyone can take a good photo of themselves if they try enough times and have the right lighting and filter and so on. To me, this is just another way people are self indulgent. Like "look at me!!! I look fabulous with or without makeup". Yawn. I hope this selfie trend dies soon.
I love that naked faces are back in vogue. Love the fact that this fall's makeup trend is once again natural makeup. Much needed and long over due. I am excited for the Naked Palette from Motives Cosmetics next month. Rumor has it J Lo will be partnering with the line. EXCITED!