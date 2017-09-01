Chrissy Teigen and More Celebrities Embrace the Makeup-Free Selfie

While there are many bold beauty trends right now — such as eyebrows on fleek and Kylie Jenner's lips — the minimal look is here to stay. The ever-popular Instagram hashtag #IWokeUpLikeThis and its counterparts #NoMakeup and #MakeupFree have inspired a bevy of celebrities to share bare-faced photos with the trending tag. And we are impressed by their bravery to show their untouched faces to the world. These inspiring women fought stereotypes of perfection, proving to us that sometimes stars want to keep their looks low-key too! In honor of National No Makeup Day, keep reading to see some of our favorites.





Beauty Editors Share Exactly How They Take Care of Their Skin Related