Marble Lips Are the Mesmerizing Makeup Trend We Can't Get Enough Of

If you fell head over heels for the marble nail art trend last year, you'll become full-on obsessed with the latest way these streaky stones are infiltrating our beauty routines: marbled lips.

These luxe pouts have started flooding Instagram, with makeup artists puckering up to show off their glam variations of the trend. Some simply combine shades of white, gray, and black, while others opt for vibrant hues like blue and purple and even incorporate strokes of gold. Meanwhile, I can barely even apply regular ol' red lipstick without messing something up, but I digress . . .

Mastering this picture-worthy makeup look may seem complex, but it's actually pretty uncomplicated, as there's really no science behind the "perfect" marble lips. To DIY this viral pout in the tried-and-true muted color scheme, simply cover your lips with a white base, use a fine brush to apply random strokes of gray and black, and top them off with a swipe of clear gloss for a shiny finish. It's as easy as that!

Ahead, watch a step-by-step video tutorial to learn how to craft these lips IRL, followed by a captivating array of marble lip art looks from all over Instagram.