Kardashian Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic Divulges His Favorite Holiday Beauty Gifts

This holiday season, POPSUGAR Beauty tapped some of our favorite influencers, including popular brand owners, bloggers, pros, and celebrities, to share the gifts they would like to receive or give. Find more gifting inspiration here.

Even if you aren't quite familiar with Mario Dedivanovic, you definitely know him. This incredibly talented makeup artist (along with his celebrity client and muse Kim Kardashian) brought contouring and highlighting to the masses. Quite honestly, it felt a little selfish asking him to share his holiday shopping tips, as the ability to carve features out of a bloated, hungover face was such a game changer. But considering he works with (and presumably gifts to) some of the most famous women in the world, we were dying for his expertise.

Somehow, we caught Mario in between painting the faces of his fabulous clients, partnering with Jergens for his legendary masterclass, and sharing hilarious memes with his Instagram followers. "The holidays are my favorite time of year, especially because I can gift friends and loved ones some of the best beauty products I am loving and using now," he told POPSUGAR via email. "People are always asking me for my tips and tricks, as well as what's in my kit — so it's always fun to surprise them with products they know I am using on my celebrity clientele."

He went on, "I love the challenge of finding the right gift for the right person. I can curate my favorite beauty products for that certain someone: the beauty guru, the girl who has it all, or even just a special gift for your holiday party host or hostess." He noted that finding time to shop is nearly impossible and relies heavily on internet shopping to cross this merry but mighty task off his list. "With my crazy schedule, buying things online makes life so much easier."

Read on to discover this legend's top 10 picks for the 2016 holiday season!