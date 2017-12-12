 Skip Nav
Kardashian Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic Divulges His Favorite Holiday Beauty Gifts
Kardashian Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic Divulges His Favorite Holiday Beauty Gifts

This holiday season, POPSUGAR Beauty tapped some of our favorite influencers, including popular brand owners, bloggers, pros, and celebrities, to share the gifts they would like to receive or give. Find more gifting inspiration here.

Even if you aren't quite familiar with Mario Dedivanovic, you definitely know him. This incredibly talented makeup artist (along with his celebrity client and muse Kim Kardashian) brought contouring and highlighting to the masses. Quite honestly, it felt a little selfish asking him to share his holiday shopping tips, as the ability to carve features out of a bloated, hungover face was such a game changer. But considering he works with (and presumably gifts to) some of the most famous women in the world, we were dying for his expertise.

Somehow, we caught Mario in between painting the faces of his fabulous clients, partnering with Jergens for his legendary masterclass, and sharing hilarious memes with his Instagram followers. "The holidays are my favorite time of year, especially because I can gift friends and loved ones some of the best beauty products I am loving and using now," he told POPSUGAR via email. "People are always asking me for my tips and tricks, as well as what's in my kit — so it's always fun to surprise them with products they know I am using on my celebrity clientele."

He went on, "I love the challenge of finding the right gift for the right person. I can curate my favorite beauty products for that certain someone: the beauty guru, the girl who has it all, or even just a special gift for your holiday party host or hostess." He noted that finding time to shop is nearly impossible and relies heavily on internet shopping to cross this merry but mighty task off his list. "With my crazy schedule, buying things online makes life so much easier."

Read on to discover this legend's top 10 picks for the 2016 holiday season!

Apa White Duo by Apa Beauty
$150
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Jergens Shea Butter Deep Conditioning Moisturizer
$5
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Kylie Lip Kit in Candy K
$29
from kyliecosmetics.com
Buy Now
Anastasia Beverly Hills Master Palette by Mario
$45
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Tatcha Dewy Skin Mist
$48
from tatcha.com
Buy Now
Laura Mercier Translucent Powder
$38
from lauramercier.com
Buy Now
Tom Ford
Velvet Orchid Lumiere Fragrance
$122
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tom Ford Fragrances
Ryan Korban: Luxury Redefined
$29
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Jergens
Hydrating Coconut Moisturizes & Softens Dry Skin Moisturizer
$6.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Jergens Skin Care
Beautyblender
the original
$20
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Beautyblender Face Brushes & Applicators
"This is the chicest oral care brand around and the results are amazing. Who doesn't want a white bright smile? The packaging and products look beautiful on the bathroom counter." Apa White Duo by Apa Beauty ($150)
"As a makeup artist, people think I only focus on my client's face when I create a red carpet look, but that isn't the case. The skin on their décolletage, arms and legs is just as important. This is my go-to moisturizer because it gives the skin a luminous sheen and enhances the overall look I'm trying to achieve." Jergens Shea Butter Deep Conditioning Moisturizer ($5)
"The coveted Kylie Lip Kits are basically the equivalent of gifting someone a gorgeous pair of diamond studs. If I have an extra of one of the shades in my kit, I like to surprise someone with it — their reaction is priceless. Candy K is a really pretty pink shade that works well on a lot of skin tones. Not too bright, but not too white or dull, so you can't go wrong. And the lip pencil it comes with is one of my favorite textures. So smooth." Kylie Lip Kit in Candy K ($29)
"I don't love this palette just because it's mine, LOL. It's the perfect color palette for Fall/Winter looks and for that beauty guru in your life." Anastasia Beverly Hills Master Palette by Mario ($45)
"Everyone should have one of these in their purse or makeup bag to freshen up throughout the day and to get that glowing skin. It's the perfect gift for that jet setter in your life. I personally love taking this with me when traveling to give myself a little facial pick-me-up." Tatcha Dewy Skin Mist ($48)
"This works on everyone's skin tone. It is my go-to powder for setting makeup and touchups; I can't do a look without it." Laura Mercier Translucent Powder ($38)
"Tom Ford fragrances are my absolute favorite scents for both men and woman. I have a collection of them on my vanity — the bottles are works of art. Velvet Orchid is an oriental floral scent. I believe it's for women, but I use it all the time myself and always get compliments. It smells so sexy on both men and women." Tom Ford Fragrance in Velvet Orchid ($120)
"Looking to gift someone with a new home or new apartment, or your holiday host/hostess? I love a chic coffee table book for anyone who loves the arts or design and this one is very inspiring. And it looks great too!" Ryan Korban: Luxury Redefined ($29)
"The coconut smell is incredible and it gives your skin a luxuriously soft feel. It is the perfect stocking stuffer!" Jergens Hydrating Coconut Dry Skin Moisturizer ($7)
"You can never have enough of them. I like to gift them to every girl in my life because I notice that most girls don't wash them as often as they should. It's a makeup artist's best friend for sure." Beautyblender ($20)
