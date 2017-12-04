 Skip Nav
Meghan Markle's Nails Already Have the Royal Stamp of Approval

There's a lot of protocol that needs to be followed by members of the royal family, which is set to include Meghan Markle following the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry. Becoming part of the royal family is a full-time role that comes with plenty of rules, including, allegedly, what color of nail polish is considered acceptable. We recently learned that the Duchess of Cambridge only ever wears a natural nail color, and we also know that Queen Elizabeth II has been wearing the same pale pink Essie natural shade for 29 years!

The 1 Thing We Know About Meghan Markle's Wedding Band

Now Meghan seems to be following suit, as she was seen showing off her gorgeous engagement ring (which Harry adorably designed himself!) with a manicure that featured a light pink polish and a short nail length. The soft hue let the ring take the spotlight, complementing her skin tone and sophisticated outfit. Take a closer look, and then shop some of your own royal-approved hues.

Meghan Showing Off the Ring
Close-Up
We'd Look Longingly at It Too
Close-Up Look at the Nails
Essie Ballet Slippers
Butter London Patent Shine 10X Lacquer in Mums the Word
Oribe The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish in Nude
Burberry Beauty Nail Polish in Stone
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
The RoyalsMeghan MarkleNailsNail Polish
