This Metallic Eyebrow DIY Is Like Jewelry For Your Face

Don't get us wrong — we love the classic holiday red lip, but sometimes, we want to stand out. So we enlisted the help of makeup artist Katherine Dorn at Pierre Michel Salon to bring a gilded brow runway look to real life. The finished look is edgy and glamorous without being over the top . . . and above all, easy! (Dare we say these brows are more fabulous than Cara Delevingne's?) Read on to learn how to get this brow-raising look at home.