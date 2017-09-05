 Skip Nav
OMG, These 8 Metallic Liquid Lipsticks Are So Sparkly and Shiny

We love a good matte lip, but it's metallic lips that are truly capturing our hearts this Fall. There are all sorts of liquid lipsticks out there that will give you shimmer, shine, and plenty of attention. If you're looking for a way to update your pout, give these metallic liquid lipsticks a try. They just might be your new signature look.

Smashbox Be Legendary Liquid Lipstick Metals
$24
Buy Now
Urban Decay Vice Metallized Liquid Lipstick
$18
Buy Now
Too Faced Melted Metal
Smashbox Be Legendary Liquid Lipstick Metals
NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Metallic Cream Lipstick
L'Oréal Infallible Paints Lips Matte Metallic Lipstick
Urban Decay Vice Metallized Liquid Lipstick
Christian Louboutin Metalinudes Loubilaque Lip Lacquer
Ofra Cosmetics Limited Edition Metallic Long-Lasting Liquid Lipstick
Wet n Wild MegaLast Metallic Liquid Catsuit
