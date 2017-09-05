Metallic Liquid Lipsticks
OMG, These 8 Metallic Liquid Lipsticks Are So Sparkly and Shiny
We love a good matte lip, but it's metallic lips that are truly capturing our hearts this Fall. There are all sorts of liquid lipsticks out there that will give you shimmer, shine, and plenty of attention. If you're looking for a way to update your pout, give these metallic liquid lipsticks a try. They just might be your new signature look.
