 Skip Nav
Celebrity Hair
20 Photos to Convince You That, Yes, You Should Get Bangs For Fall
Beauty Tips
9 Easy Beauty Routine Swaps You MUST Make Once You're Pregnant
Celebrity Makeup
In Case You Missed It, Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Has Crazy-Good SFX Makeup Skills
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
28 New Midlength Looks to Inspire Your Next Haircut

If you've been toying with the idea of cutting your hair to your shoulders, now is definitely the time to go for it. As these stars prove, a fresh new cut makes all the difference to your look. There's a midlength look to suit all hair types, and we've got a whole host of celebrity inspiration to get you on your way.

Whether you copy Nathalie Emmanuel's chic curls, or Nina's Dobrev's bold, blunt fringe, there has never been a better time to clear your shoulders. And if you just can't bear to lose too much length, look to ladies like Gina Rodriguez and Oliva Palermo who rock collarbone skimming clavicuts for an in-between style.

Margot Robbie
Natalie Portman
Gina Rodriguez
Bella Hadid
Sofia Richie
Nina Dobrev
Nathalie Emmanuel
Kendall Jenner
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Selena Gomez
Uzo Aduba
Olivia Palermo
Lucy Hale
Kristen Bell
Rachel McAdams
Emma Stone
Rachel Weisz
Jodie Whittaker
Zawe Ashton
Yvonne Orji
Jaimie Alexander
Jenna Coleman
Haley Bennett
Pixie Lott
Poppy Delevingne
Holliday Grainger
Arizona Muse
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Short HairstylesCelebrity HairstylesHairstylesCelebrity HairBobShort Hair
Celebrity Hair
20 Photos to Convince You That, Yes, You Should Get Bangs For Fall
by Kristina Rodulfo
Ariana Grande's Silver Gray Hair 2017
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Wants You to Know She's Going Gray in the Best Way Possible
by Kelsey Garcia
Kate Hudson Growing Out Buzzcut
Kate Hudson
After Her Buzzcut, Kate Hudson Plans to Try This Ridiculous Retro Hairstyle
by Kristina Rodulfo
Selena Gomez's Sexiest Hair Looks
Selena Gomez
26 Times Selena Gomez's Sexy Hair Sent Us Straight to the Hair Salon
by Alessandra Foresto
Issa Rae's Beauty Look at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
Issa Rae Says "Anyone Can Be a CoverGirl" If an "Awkward Black Girl" Like Her Can
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds