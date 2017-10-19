28 New Midlength Looks to Inspire Your Next Haircut

If you've been toying with the idea of cutting your hair to your shoulders, now is definitely the time to go for it. As these stars prove, a fresh new cut makes all the difference to your look. There's a midlength look to suit all hair types, and we've got a whole host of celebrity inspiration to get you on your way.

Whether you copy Nathalie Emmanuel's chic curls, or Nina's Dobrev's bold, blunt fringe, there has never been a better time to clear your shoulders. And if you just can't bear to lose too much length, look to ladies like Gina Rodriguez and Oliva Palermo who rock collarbone skimming clavicuts for an in-between style.