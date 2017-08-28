Miley Cyrus's VMA Look Was Part Hannah Montana, Part Elvis, and Full Fabulous

Miley Cyrus, who's no stranger to VMA controversy ("Blurred Lines" at the 2013 Awards, anyone?), went decidedly retro at this year's show, and people cannot get enough of her throwback style. Her rockabilly beauty look, which included a pin-roll/pompadour hybrid, fire engine-red lip, and a Creamsicle-orange hair bow, has everyone on the internet thinking of none other than Hannah Montana.

While we can definitely see the Disney Channel character sporting that look, our thoughts also immediately turned to an even more vintage icon: Elvis Presley. After all, her rockabilly hair borrows a lot of style inspiration from the King himself, who wore the look as early as the 1950s.

So during Miley's showstopping "Younger Now" performance, which featured a jaw-dropping high note, our eyes were unapologetically fixed on the singer's slicked-back pompadour. But when Miley turned around, we realized that she was actually wearing a high pony. Her unexpected twist on the retro style absolutely floored us.

In the weeks leading up to the August 18 release of "Younger Now," Miley made it clear that she's an Elvis fan. She even Instagrammed a picture of herself superimposed next to the music icon, and we have to admit that we did a double take. The two look unbelievably similar — and equally hot! Read on to see every single angle of Miley's gorgeously timeless beauty look.