 Skip Nav
Beauty News
See Every Edgy, Sexy Beauty Look on the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
Award Season
Yara Shahidi Looks So Glamorous in a Vintage Hairstyle at the VMAs
Pink
Pink Won't Grow Out Her Hair, and the Reason Why Is So Heartwarming
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Miley Cyrus's VMA Look Was Part Hannah Montana, Part Elvis, and Full Fabulous

Miley Cyrus, who's no stranger to VMA controversy ("Blurred Lines" at the 2013 Awards, anyone?), went decidedly retro at this year's show, and people cannot get enough of her throwback style. Her rockabilly beauty look, which included a pin-roll/pompadour hybrid, fire engine-red lip, and a Creamsicle-orange hair bow, has everyone on the internet thinking of none other than Hannah Montana.

While we can definitely see the Disney Channel character sporting that look, our thoughts also immediately turned to an even more vintage icon: Elvis Presley. After all, her rockabilly hair borrows a lot of style inspiration from the King himself, who wore the look as early as the 1950s.

So during Miley's showstopping "Younger Now" performance, which featured a jaw-dropping high note, our eyes were unapologetically fixed on the singer's slicked-back pompadour. But when Miley turned around, we realized that she was actually wearing a high pony. Her unexpected twist on the retro style absolutely floored us.

In the weeks leading up to the August 18 release of "Younger Now," Miley made it clear that she's an Elvis fan. She even Instagrammed a picture of herself superimposed next to the music icon, and we have to admit that we did a double take. The two look unbelievably similar — and equally hot! Read on to see every single angle of Miley's gorgeously timeless beauty look.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Miley Cyrus's VMA Look Was Part Hannah Montana, Part Elvis, and Full Fabulous
Miley Cyrus's VMA Look Was Part Hannah Montana, Part Elvis, and Full Fabulous
Miley Cyrus's VMA Look Was Part Hannah Montana, Part Elvis, and Full Fabulous
Miley Cyrus's VMA Look Was Part Hannah Montana, Part Elvis, and Full Fabulous
Miley Cyrus's VMA Look Was Part Hannah Montana, Part Elvis, and Full Fabulous
Miley Cyrus's VMA Look Was Part Hannah Montana, Part Elvis, and Full Fabulous
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsAward SeasonMTV VMAsCelebrity HairMiley CyrusCelebrity Beauty
Join The Conversation
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner's Hair Is Key to the "Subliminal Messages" on Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
Miley Cyrus's Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Miley Cyrus
Let Miley Cyrus Be Your Halloween Costume Inspiration This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Pink at the 2017 MTV VMAs
Award Season
by Brittney Stephens
Miley Cyrus at the 2017 MTV VMAs Pictures
Miley Cyrus
by Caitlin Hacker
Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Nails and Makeup
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds