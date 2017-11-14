Millennial Pink Beauty Gifts
13 Millennial Pink Beauty Gifts Every Gen Y-er Needs to Instagram
There's a color that's likely been dominating your Instagram feed, and that's millennial pink.
Here's the thing — this bubblegum, Pepto Bismol bottle-inspired shade makes a gorgeous neutral beauty color for eyes lips, cheeks, and nails. Plus, you know sharing a photo of it will score you a lot of double taps.
Keep reading to discover 15 of our favorite millennial pink beauty products to gift the Gen Y-er in your life this holiday season.
Rodin Olio Lusso Lip Balm
$34
Label Blush Palette - 010 Pink
$65
Dandelion Shy Beam Matte Highlighter
$26
Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
$16
Bellflower Tangerine Pink Pepper Eau de Toilette
$38
