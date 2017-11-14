 Skip Nav
13 Millennial Pink Beauty Gifts Every Gen Y-er Needs to Instagram

There's a color that's likely been dominating your Instagram feed, and that's millennial pink.

Here's the thing — this bubblegum, Pepto Bismol bottle-inspired shade makes a gorgeous neutral beauty color for eyes lips, cheeks, and nails. Plus, you know sharing a photo of it will score you a lot of double taps.

Keep reading to discover 15 of our favorite millennial pink beauty products to gift the Gen Y-er in your life this holiday season.

Nordstrom Beauty Products
Rodin Olio Lusso Lip Balm
$34
from Nordstrom
Christian Dior
Label Blush Palette - 010 Pink
$65
from Nordstrom
Jin Soon Dolly Pink Nail Polish
$18
from saksfifthavenue.com
Benefit Cosmetics
Dandelion Shy Beam Matte Highlighter
$26
from Sephora
Givenchy Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick in Pink Whisperer
$33
from saksfifthavenue.com
Herbivore Botanicals
Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
$16
from Nordstrom
Burberry Eye Colour Cream in Dusty Pink
$30
from saksfifthavenue.com
Korres
Bellflower Tangerine Pink Pepper Eau de Toilette
$38
from Sephora
Foreo
LUNA for Sensitive/Normal Skin
$169
from Sephora
Tom Ford
Cream Cheek Color Pink Sand
$70.60
from Harrods
Koh Gen Do
Maifanshi Makeup Color Base.
$52
from REVOLVE
Sjal Skincare
Balans Deep Pore Cleanser
$75
from DERMSTORE
Glossier
Balm Dotcom
$12
from Glossier
