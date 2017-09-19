If You Thought Minnie Ear Headbands Were Cute, Wait Till You See Minnie Sheet Masks

 Skip Nav
Skin-care-lovers, prepare to add a magical new product to your routine: a Minnie Mouse sheet mask. The affordable Disney Minnie Sheet Mask ($6) comes in an adorable red-and-white package featuring the beloved character's face.

The mask is meant to calm and soothe your complexion with rose water. Apply it to your freshly washed face and relax for 10 to 12 minutes before removing.

Incredible skincare benefits aren't the only reason to love this mask — it's also printed with Minnie's actual bow, cheeks, and nose so you can pretend you're Disney royalty while you pamper yourself. It's so fun, you'll finally look forward to an extra skincare step.

