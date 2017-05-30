 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Hair Color Faux Pas Could Make You Look Older

Is My Hair Color Making Me Look Old?

This Hair Color Faux Pas Could Make You Look Older

Broken hearts are the worst. Broken hair cuticles may be just as bad, though — at least that's how LA-based colorist Johnny Ramirez approaches things.

Johnny is known by most of you beauty junkies as one-half of Ramirez-Tran Salon (his partner is Anh Co Tran). Just follow his Instagram account and you'll find yourself down a rabbit hole of dye inspiration. Johnny and Anh have perfected the beachy, lived-in look that so many women covet IRL and on social media.

Talk to anyone who has gone to see Johnny and they'll tell you: it's a process. This isn't your pop-in, pop-out hair color appointment. When I visited him with my shoulder-grazing bob, I spent five hours in his chair. But the finished look is what keeps us coming back . . . every six months, that is.

After my appointment, I picked his brain on how hair can age you, what products every woman should own, and why you should avoid platinum blonde at all costs. Plus, keep reading for some serious color inspiration!

Shop Brands
R+CO · Oribe
Image Source: Ramirez-Tran Salon
Lived-In Color Lasts Half a Year
Lived-In Color Lasts Half a Year
Image Source: Allyson Spiegelman

First off, let's clarify what lived-in color is. Sure, it looks beachy, but in terms of the actual service, it seems like a double process. Having Johnny as my colorist, I know that I am in-and-out of his chair about three times, hitting the sink two to three times as well. Although he didn't clarify his methods (hey, it's his secret sauce, after all), he did compare it to . . . a colon cleanse.

"What’s that thing that's a cleanse that goes up your butt?" says Johnny with a smile. (An employee at the salon responds.) "Someone told me that food gets trapped in your body from years and years ago. So a colonic cleans (it out). Even though it sounds gross, that’s what I’m doing. I’m going through the whole head of hair and I’m taking old color buildup from years of people getting their color done from different places. I’m putting something in the hair’s ass, and I’m going in there and I’m getting rid of all the stuff that doesn’t belong there."

Well, that's one way to put it! After the initial "cleanse," if you will, then it's minimal touchups.

"At first, I go in there and I go through every little corner where there’s buildup. Then I re-create that look, like you’ve had it for awhile. It’s something you can pull off for six months or more if you don’t have any grey hair. It’s also getting healthy."

How Hair Color Ages You

A photo posted by JOHNNY RAMIREZ (@johnnyramirez1) on

Image Source: Instagram user Johnny Ramirez

During a previous appointment, Johnny made a comment that I couldn't stop thinking about. It was after I took out my extensions and cut several inches off my hair, transforming it into a bob. I told him now that my hair was shorter, I wanted to go super blonde to help offset the sadness I had after losing the length.

His response was quick and blunt: "It's going to look like sh*t. It won't have contrast, and it's going to make you look older."

That last sentence haunted me. Johnny later explained what he meant: "Let’s say you’re walking down the street and someone's hair looks over-processed. You automatically think it’s an older woman. Then the woman turns around and she’s really young. If the hair looks tired, so does the person. You just expect the person to look tired, as well."

Tone Matters

A photo posted by JOHNNY RAMIREZ (@johnnyramirez1) on

Image Source: Instagram user Johnny Ramirez

And it's not just dry, limp hair, that can age you — the tone of your hair color can add years, too. "The color should always complement your skin tone and eye color," says Johnny. Before his clients come in, he does research to see what shades will work best for their skin tone. "I look at [your] baby pictures and your Instagram pictures, and I look at the palettes of colors you have and I use it as a guide," says Johnny.

Johnny color-corrected this woman's swamp green shade to a brilliant highlighted blonde.

What He Refuses to Do

A photo posted by Ramirez|Tran Salon (@ramireztransalon) on

Image Source: Ramirez-Tran Salon

As a colorist, Johnny aims to make his clients feel their absolute best. But when I asked him if there's anything he wouldn't do for a client, he was quick to nix platinum blonde transformations.

"There are levels from 1 to 10, —10 being a pale baby blonde," he theorized. "When you take it to a white [shade], it’s almost over the thermostat. It pops."

Favorite Dry Shampoo
Favorite Dry Shampoo

Of course, I couldn't leave without getting a rundown of his preferred products. Dry shampoo is a given, and his favorite is R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo ($29).

R+CO
Death Valley Dry Shampoo, 6.3 oz.
$29
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more R+CO Dry Hair Shampoo
Necessary For Everyone With Color-Treated Hair
Necessary For Everyone With Color-Treated Hair

Once you color your hair, you're a slave to keeping the color beautiful. Johnny loves Oribé Gold Lust Nourishing Oil ($49), which is water-soluable, contains a reflective agent to make the hair glisten, and includes sunflower seed extract, an ingredient known for protecting hair color against UV damage.

Oribe
Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil, 100ml - one size
$55
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Oribe Hair Care
For the Beachy Look
For the Beachy Look

Johnny loves "beaching up" the hair, with Oribé Dry Texturizing Spray ($42), because it separates the hair for an undone, effortless look.

Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray, 300ml - one size
$46
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Oribe Clothes and Shoes
Brightening Up

A photo posted by JOHNNY RAMIREZ (@johnnyramirez1) on

Image Source: Ramirez-Tran Salon

For hair inspiration, look no further than Johnny's Instagram. He gave this client a hair refresher with face-framing highlights and a little balayage ombré.

Dimension

A photo posted by JOHNNY RAMIREZ (@johnnyramirez1) on

Image Source: Ramirez-Tran Salon

Johnny removed brassy tones from the hair and created contrast on this mid-length cut.

Brilliant Highlights

A photo posted by JOHNNY RAMIREZ (@johnnyramirez1) on

Image Source: Ramirez-Tran Salon

Changing the tone of her color gave this woman a modern upgrade.

Beachy Obsession

A photo posted by JOHNNY RAMIREZ (@johnnyramirez1) on

Image Source: Ramirez-Tran Salon

We're about to print and frame this work of art: the contrast of the blonde against her natural ashy tones complements her skin tone and makes her eyes pop.

Makeunder

A photo posted by JOHNNY RAMIREZ (@johnnyramirez1) on

Image Source: Ramirez-Tran Salon

Taking inches off the length and toning down the color balanced out this client's skin tone.

Baby Blonde Inspiration

A photo posted by JOHNNY RAMIREZ (@johnnyramirez1) on

Image Source: Ramirez-Tran Salon

For more hair inspiration, check out our feature on Johnny's partner-in-glam, Anh Co Tran.

Beauty InterviewHair ColorHair
Shop Story
Read Story
R+CO
Death Valley Dry Shampoo, 6.3 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$29
Oribe
Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil, 100ml - one size
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$55
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray, 300ml - one size
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$46
Shop More
R+CO Dry Hair Shampoo SHOP MORE
R+CO
Death Valley Dry Shampoo, 6.3 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$29
R+CO
BADLANDS Dry Shampoo Paste, 2.2 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$28
R+CO
Death Valley Dry Shampoo Travel, 1.6 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$17
R+CO
Women's Death Valley Dry Shampoo
from Barneys New York
$29
R+CO
Women's Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste
from Barneys New York
$28
Oribe Hair Care SHOP MORE
Oribe
Aprés Beach Wave And Shine Spray, 300ml - one size
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$42
Oribe
Apres Beach Wave and Shine Hairspray, 8.5oz
from Neiman Marcus
$42
Oribe
Thick Dry Finishing Hair Spray, Purse Size 2 oz
from Neiman Marcus
$22
Oribe
Women's Dry Texturizing Spray
from Barneys New York
$22
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray, 300ml - one size
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$46
Oribe Clothes and Shoes SHOP MORE
Oribe
Aprés Beach Wave And Shine Spray, 300ml - one size
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$42
Oribe
Women's Dry Texturizing Spray
from Barneys New York
$22
Oribe
Apres Beach Wave and Shine Hairspray, 8.5oz
from Neiman Marcus
$42
Oribe
Women's Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray
from Barneys New York
$42
Oribe
Thick Dry Finishing Hair Spray, Purse Size 2 oz
from Neiman Marcus
$22
R+CO Dry Hair Shampoo AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thecrystalpress
yummertime
velvetsedge
districtsparkle
Oribe Hair Care AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mystyleandgrace
theteacherdiva
lauren_pesce
hayleykhoward
Oribe Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tessamachen
sharmtoaster
mrsmontoy
stacyvmua
Oribe Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
simplyandreea
mira2772
LiveLoveBlank
hellotherelady
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds