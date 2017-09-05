That NYX Liquid Lipstick Vault Is Back For Holiday — and It Features 6 New Shades

 Skip Nav
A post shared by NYX Professional Makeup (@nyxcosmetics) on

You can thank NYX for just making your damn day. The brand announced on Instagram that its beloved liquid lipstick vault is back — and better than ever! Here's what we know so far about the Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick Vault II: the set is on sale now at nyxcosmetics.com. For $65, you can snag 24 classic waterproof liquid lipsticks, plus six brand-new shades. This means you can swatch every color for your social followers, wear a different color every day of the week for a month, or just go HAM mixing and matching them for a unique look. We've reached out to NYX for more info and will keep you posted when we hear more!

