NYX Has Expanded Its Liquid Suede Line Into Metallic Mattes

If you're a devout NYX Professional Makeup fan, you're probably obsessed with Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick, which goes on like butter and lasts all day without drying out your lips. At $8 a pop, you can afford to stock up, which is an extra bonus. Now, the brand has expanded the line into Metallic Mattes, which offer 12 new lipstick shades like burgundy, gun metal, bright purple, and deep wine, each with their own metallic finish.

While the NYX Cosmetics Liquid Suede Metallic Mattes don't launch until June 27 on NYXCosmetics.com, we've got the first look at the products that you can't see anywhere else! Keep reading to check out all the shades and swatches, and let us know which one(s) you plan on picking up.