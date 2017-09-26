 Skip Nav
Nars's Holiday Collection Is Jolly, Bright, and Beautiful — Just How We Like It

Beauty-lovers everywhere have Nars to thank for an early holiday gift. Its 2017 Holiday collection was just revealed, and it's safe to say that you'll be adding all of it to your wish lists.

The brand has previously partnered with various artists for its Winter lineups. Last year, it was French fashion photographer Sarah Moon. This season, Francois Nars tapped inspiration from renowned photographer Man Ray to create an electric line of holiday swag.

The new collection features vibrant new shades of lip gloss, eye shadow, lipstick, and blush (a Nars collection would be incomplete without a coveted blush, amirite?). Among the new color cosmetics is also a must-have golden highlighter that flatters a wide range of complexions. But the excitement doesn't stop there. NARS is also releasing a bevy of gifting sets featuring mini iterations of its classic blush and lipsticks, along with new eye and face palettes.

Ahead you'll get a better look at the holiday offerings along with the release dates of each item. We suggest starting your gift shopping when everything becomes available in October!

Nars x Man Ray Overexposed Glow Highlighter
Nars x Man Ray Glass Tears Eye Shadow Palette
Nars x Man Ray Gold Anita Audacious Lipstick
Nars x Man Ray Les Amourex Audacious Lipstick Coffret
Nars x Man Ray Nagoya Velvet Eyeliner
Nars x Man Ray Love Triangle in Orgasm
Nars x Man Ray Love Triangle in Dolce Vita and Audrey
Nars x Man Ray Love Triangle in Hot Sand and Rita
Nars x Man Ray Love Triangle in Impassioned and Anna
Nars x Man Ray Love Triangle in Deep Throat and Barbara
Nars x Man Ray Noire Et Blanche Audacious Lipstick Coffret
Nars x Man Ray Santiago Velvet Eyeliner
Nars x Man Ray The Kiss Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set
Nars x Man Ray The Veil Cheek Palette
Nars x Man Ray Bright Tangerine Intensely Blush
Nars x Man Ray Pink Grapefruit Fetishized Blush
Nars x Man Ray Kiki Photogloss Lip Lacquer
Nars x Man Ray Zambeze Photogloss Lip Lacquer
Nars x Man Ray Off Limits Photogloss Lip Lacquer
Nars x Man Ray Muse Photogloss Lip Lacquer
Nars x Man Ray Debauched Duo Eye Shadow
Nars x Man Ray Montparnasse Duo Eye Shadow
