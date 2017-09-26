Nars's Holiday Collection Is Jolly, Bright, and Beautiful — Just How We Like It

Beauty-lovers everywhere have Nars to thank for an early holiday gift. Its 2017 Holiday collection was just revealed, and it's safe to say that you'll be adding all of it to your wish lists.

The brand has previously partnered with various artists for its Winter lineups. Last year, it was French fashion photographer Sarah Moon. This season, Francois Nars tapped inspiration from renowned photographer Man Ray to create an electric line of holiday swag.

The new collection features vibrant new shades of lip gloss, eye shadow, lipstick, and blush (a Nars collection would be incomplete without a coveted blush, amirite?). Among the new color cosmetics is also a must-have golden highlighter that flatters a wide range of complexions. But the excitement doesn't stop there. NARS is also releasing a bevy of gifting sets featuring mini iterations of its classic blush and lipsticks, along with new eye and face palettes.

Ahead you'll get a better look at the holiday offerings along with the release dates of each item. We suggest starting your gift shopping when everything becomes available in October!