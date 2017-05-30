16 New Maybelline Fit Me Foundation Shades Are Coming To a Drugstore Near You

A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline) on May 29, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

Maybelline's Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation is a cult-favorite for multiple reasons. A few pumps of the liquid makeup conceals imperfections, veils pores, and keeps oily skin matte. Not to mention — the popular formula only costs eight bucks and can be picked up at the drugstore (steal!). But like many foundations, drugstore and high end, finding a flattering match isn't always easy.

So, to ensure that babes of all complexions can find the perfect fit, the brand is expanding its Fit Me! range with 16 new shades, bringing the total number of hues available to 40. The shades span a spectrum of skin tones from the palest ivory to deep, so women of all complexions can scan the drugstore beauty aisle and feel confident about finding the right foundation color. We're excited to see huge brands like Maybelline diversify its product collections with options for people of all complexions!

You can snag the new shades now at walmart.com ($6) and watch out for them in the beauty aisle at your nearest drugstore.