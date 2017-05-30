 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
16 New Maybelline Fit Me Foundation Shades Are Coming To a Drugstore Near You
Spring Beauty
These Are 23 of the Hottest Beauty Launches For May 2017
Long Hairstyles
12 Celebrities Who Channeled 1970s Cher With Their Ultralong Hair
Kylie Jenner
Blink Twice and You'll Mistake These Dubai Bloggers For Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

New Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation Shades

16 New Maybelline Fit Me Foundation Shades Are Coming To a Drugstore Near You

A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline) on

Maybelline's Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation is a cult-favorite for multiple reasons. A few pumps of the liquid makeup conceals imperfections, veils pores, and keeps oily skin matte. Not to mention — the popular formula only costs eight bucks and can be picked up at the drugstore (steal!). But like many foundations, drugstore and high end, finding a flattering match isn't always easy.

So, to ensure that babes of all complexions can find the perfect fit, the brand is expanding its Fit Me! range with 16 new shades, bringing the total number of hues available to 40. The shades span a spectrum of skin tones from the palest ivory to deep, so women of all complexions can scan the drugstore beauty aisle and feel confident about finding the right foundation color. We're excited to see huge brands like Maybelline diversify its product collections with options for people of all complexions!

You can snag the new shades now at walmart.com ($6) and watch out for them in the beauty aisle at your nearest drugstore.

Join the conversation
Beauty NewsBeauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsMakeupMaybelline
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty Trends
Set Your Alarms! Here's When to Snatch the Benefit x Wonder Woman Makeup Kit
by Victoria Messina
Best Mascaras 2016
Beauty Tips
21 Mascaras That Will Dramatically Improve Your Lashes (and Your Life!)
by Emily Orofino
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Beauty News
by Aimee Simeon
Makeup Artist Under Fire For Race Change
Beauty News
by Perri Konecky
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Kylie Lip Kit New Velvet Mattes 2017
Kylie Jenner
by Lauren Levinson
Fidget Spinner Nail Art
Beauty News
Fidget Spinner Nail Art Is Here — and We've Officially Reached Peak 2017
by Victoria Messina
Louis C.K. With False Eyelashes | Saturday Night Live
Humor
This Video of Louis C.K.'s Lashes Being Worshiped on SNL Will Make You Cry Laughing
by Emily Orofino
Kardashian Makeup Artist's Drugstore Beauty Products
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Divulges His Top Drugstore Beauty Products
by Emily Orofino
Maybelline Baby Lips Color Balm Crayon
Beauty News
You Won't Be Able to Stop Yourself From Buying All of Maybelline's New Baby Lips Crayons
by Kelsey Garcia
L'Oreal Beauty Emoji
Beauty News
There Are Now Urban Decay, NYX, and Maybelline Beauty Emoji!
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds