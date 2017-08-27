Nicki Minaj Hair 2017 MTV VMAs
Nicki Minaj's Strawberries-and-Cream Rapunzel Hair at the VMAs Deserves Your Attention
Nicki Minaj is constantly experimenting with new hair looks, so we knew she'd bring it when it came to the wildest red carpet there is: the MTV Video Music Awards. She arrived wearing a style she's been loving lately — extra, extra long hair down to her knees. This time, however, she wore the stick-straight locks in two tones, with one half platinum blonde and the other half rose gold. Let's call it strawberries-and-cream hair . . . are you obsessed yet?
She kept the rest of her beauty look as glamorous as ever, with taupe smoky eyes, lush fanned-out lashes, and pink lips to match her all-over pink look (even her nails were painted the Barbie shade!).
Behold Nicki's new hair in every angle because it deserves all of your attention.
