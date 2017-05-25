I'm Hopelessly Addicted to Magnetic False Lashes (and Never Turning Back)

Guys, we need to have a talk about magnetic lash extensions. And by "a talk," I mean that I need to tell you how they're a f*cking godsend. I use them most times I wear makeup; basically, if you see me post a selfie anywhere, I'm probably wearing a pair of my magnetic falsies. I keep a pack of the lashes at my desk at work, I care for mine religiously at home, and I estimate that I've convinced at least 15 friends to buy their own pair. Considering the fact that many salons charge between $100 and $200 for lash extension treatments that only last a month, I feel obligated to share my experience with these reusable, easy-to-wear lash boosters. I've become something of a magnetic lash disciple.

When the producer of my weekly POPSUGAR Snapchat series, First Impression Friday, told me that I'd be trying magnetic eyelash extensions, I was nervous; I'd never even heard of magnetic lashes, let alone whether they were safe to use! But to make a long story short, the magnetic lash extensions from One Two Cosmetics ended up being my favorite product ever tested on First Impression Friday in over a year of shooting the Snap series — and I refused to part with them after we wrapped. I brought home the package of magnetic lashes and proceeded to wear them every single day for two weeks.

Like any self-respecting millennial, I took to social media to spread the word about the magnetic lashes, posting a blurb about them on my Instagram story. I received TONS of questions from friends and followers about the lashes, so I figured this review might be a good place to answer them! Read on for images of the lashes in action and answers to all the questions I've been asked since I began wearing the magnetic lash extensions.