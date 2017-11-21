Holographic Opal Lipstick Is Fit For a '90s-Fabulous Snow Bunny

By now, you've definitely unicorned-out your makeup routine. In such a saturated market, it's hard to see a fresh spin on what has since become a classic modern beauty staple. That being said, your eyes will be totally glued to opal lips, a unicorn-esque, holographic trend that's sweeping Instagram (and damn near perfect for Winter).

If Mariah Carey's iconic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" album art (AKA my phone's current wallpaper) was shot in 2017, I think that Mimi might have switched out her bold red for an opal lip. Take a look at the example above, as imagined by Jazmina Daniels. The cloud-like design is part '90s, part 2017, and full fabulous.

Whether you're glamming up for a holiday party or romping through the snow just #forthegram, this cold weather-appropriate look gives off major snow bunny vibes. So this Winter, go ahead and paint your pout with a frosty reflective lipstick such as Stila Color Balm in Opal ($22) or Kevyn Aucoin The Molten Opal Lip Color Top Coat ($30), practice a frosty stare, and achieve straight-up ice princess status.