Holographic Opal Lipstick Is Fit For a '90s-Fabulous Snow Bunny
Beauty News
22 Times Natural Hair Won the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Beauty News
36 Close-ups of the Sexiest Beauty Looks at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Beauty News
Women of Color Speak Out On What Victoria's Secret Did So, So Right at This Year's Show
Holographic Opal Lipstick Is Fit For a '90s-Fabulous Snow Bunny

By now, you've definitely unicorned-out your makeup routine. In such a saturated market, it's hard to see a fresh spin on what has since become a classic modern beauty staple. That being said, your eyes will be totally glued to opal lips, a unicorn-esque, holographic trend that's sweeping Instagram (and damn near perfect for Winter).

If Mariah Carey's iconic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" album art (AKA my phone's current wallpaper) was shot in 2017, I think that Mimi might have switched out her bold red for an opal lip. Take a look at the example above, as imagined by Jazmina Daniels. The cloud-like design is part '90s, part 2017, and full fabulous.

Whether you're glamming up for a holiday party or romping through the snow just #forthegram, this cold weather-appropriate look gives off major snow bunny vibes. So this Winter, go ahead and paint your pout with a frosty reflective lipstick such as Stila Color Balm in Opal ($22) or Kevyn Aucoin The Molten Opal Lip Color Top Coat ($30), practice a frosty stare, and achieve straight-up ice princess status.


Image Source: Columbia Records

