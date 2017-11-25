Oprah, Hero, Gifted Anastasia Beverly Hills Kits at Thanksgiving

It is a known fact that Oprah Winfrey is the queen of gifting. Her annual "Favorite Things" list is practically the bible for holiday shopping. And, who could forget the time she gave away free cars to everyone in her studio audience? She outdid herself again over Thanksgiving when she presented her young family members with the ultimate beauty gift: Anastasia Beverly Hills products.

"What happens when there are @anastasiabeverlyhills gifts at breakfast," she wrote on Instagram with a hilarious video of all her guest's reactions after they opened their eyes to find a bag full of ABH goodies. Based on Oprah's hashtags, they came away with Brow Kits, Glow Kits, blushes and brushes, and contour kits (roughly about $200 worth of stuff!). Never was there a better time to use the hashtag #blessed. Dare we say this is even better than a Pontiac?!



Oprah has been a longtime fan and client of ABH founder Anastasia Soare, and even featured her in an episode back in 2006. "Anastasia is the eyebrow queen in this country. You will not find anybody better than her in the planet doing brows, I haven't," she said back then.

I've rewatched Oprah's Thanksgiving video about five times, one, to live vicariously through all the lucky folks in Oprah's presence, and two, because their reactions are absolutely priceless. Everytime you watch you see a new face — they really say it all.

