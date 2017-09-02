These Crystal-Infused Perfumes May Just Conjure Up What You Want in Life

Pacifica is taking the soothing effects of aromatherapy to the next level by combining them with the healing powers of crystals.

The five AromaPower Micro-Batch Perfume Oil ($14) scents are first made in tiny batches with high-quality essential oils. Next, the perfumes are poured into rollerballs and alcohol-cleansed crystals are then individually placed in each bottle to infuse the crystal's energy into the fragrance to proposedly heal, energize, and improve the wearer's mood.

Like all of Pacifica's products, the bottles come with gorgeous packaging, including illustrations of holographic crystals on each bottle. Animal-loving beauty lovers can also enjoy this line guilt-free because they aren't tested on animals and are completely vegan.

You can purchase the magical scents at your local Ulta Beauty and Pacifica's website.

Read on to find out the effects of each irresistible scent and find the one with the power to heal your soul (or just make you smell really good).