 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Wedding Beauty Trick I'm So Grateful I Took From Pinterest

Picking Perfume For Your Wedding Day

The Wedding Beauty Trick I'm So Grateful I Took From Pinterest

When I planned my wedding last year, I learned why brides get so addicted to Pinterest. The vast scope of inspiration for decor, dresses, venues, ideas — they're all there, waiting to be scrolled through. But like anything I get addicted to, after I got my fill, I turned on it. I was tired of seeing the same trends over and over again. However, I did get a few ideas that I ended up using in my wedding, one of them being a brilliant beauty idea: wearing a signature scent on the big day.

— Additional reporting by Emily Orofino

Source: Stephanie Hogue

Shop Brands
Jo Malone · Bvlgari · Elizabeth and James · philosophy · Kai · Dolce & Gabbana · Valentino · Guerlain · Christian Dior · Vera Wang · Chloé · Elizabeth Arden · Tom Ford · Diptyque · Chanel
I saw several different pins touting the idea of finding a new perfume for your wedding day and then saving it to use only on the occasion. The idea is that when you wear the perfume, the scent memory will overwhelm you with strong nostalgia for nuptials. It sounded cheesy, but I figured I needed to buy a new perfume anyway, so my shopping needs aligned with this practice. I hunted down a scent that felt like it fit my personality and the wedding. My ceremony would be held on a warm Summer day outside, so I didn't want anything that would compete with the pretty, natural aromas (such as the lavender in bloom at our venue!). I also almost never wear perfume, so anything too strong was eliminated. I found a few contenders (included in the shopping picks featured here), but ultimately, I found the perfect scent — or rather, scents — at Jo Malone.
Image Source: Stephanie Hogue

I saw several different pins touting the idea of finding a new perfume for your wedding day and then saving it to use only on the occasion. The idea is that when you wear the perfume, the scent memory will overwhelm you with strong nostalgia for nuptials. It sounded cheesy, but I figured I needed to buy a new perfume anyway, so my shopping needs aligned with this practice. I hunted down a scent that felt like it fit my personality and the wedding. My ceremony would be held on a warm Summer day outside, so I didn't want anything that would compete with the pretty, natural aromas (such as the lavender in bloom at our venue!). I also almost never wear perfume, so anything too strong was eliminated. I found a few contenders (included in the shopping picks featured here), but ultimately, I found the perfect scent — or rather, scents — at Jo Malone.

I picked Peony and Blush Suede ($60), one of the line's more full-bodied scents. It was still lighter than traditional perfume — meaning your (future!) husband and guests won't be knocked out by it when they get near you. I was also sold on the fact that it had no alcohol in it. On the advice of a salesperson, I layered it with Wild Bluebell scent ($60) from the same line and boom — got a "custom" fragrance. Though I was tempted to wear the duo as soon as I brought it home, I waited until our wedding day to wear it. That's the key — even if you have a signature scent, your wedding day is the time to try something new so that the fragrance memory will always bring you back. Anytime I'd catch a whiff of it during the day, I'd love how light and beautiful it smelled. But that was just the wedding event — the real magic happens now, months later. I pull out my perfumes on special occasions and sometimes on days when I just need a pick-me-up. Every time I smell it, I go back to that blissful day in July and remember everything — how I felt, how excited my husband and I were, how surrounded by happiness and love I was. It's a pretty powerful trick these little bottles pull off. Looking for the perfect wedding fragrance? Keep reading for some of our favorite picks!
Image Source: Stephanie Hogue

I picked Peony and Blush Suede ($60), one of the line's more full-bodied scents. It was still lighter than traditional perfume — meaning your (future!) husband and guests won't be knocked out by it when they get near you. I was also sold on the fact that it had no alcohol in it. On the advice of a salesperson, I layered it with Wild Bluebell scent ($60) from the same line and boom — got a "custom" fragrance.

Though I was tempted to wear the duo as soon as I brought it home, I waited until our wedding day to wear it. That's the key — even if you have a signature scent, your wedding day is the time to try something new so that the fragrance memory will always bring you back. Anytime I'd catch a whiff of it during the day, I'd love how light and beautiful it smelled.

But that was just the wedding event — the real magic happens now, months later. I pull out my perfumes on special occasions and sometimes on days when I just need a pick-me-up. Every time I smell it, I go back to that blissful day in July and remember everything — how I felt, how excited my husband and I were, how surrounded by happiness and love I was. It's a pretty powerful trick these little bottles pull off.

Looking for the perfect wedding fragrance? Keep reading for some of our favorite picks!

Jo Malone
Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, 30mL
$65
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Jo Malone Fragrances
Jo Malone
Wild Bluebell Cologne, 1.0 oz.
$65
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Jo Malone Fragrances
Shannon's Picks
Shannon's Picks

Jo Malone's Peony and Blush Suede perfume ($120) is a delicious blend of red apples, jasmine, and peony, while Jo Malone's Wild Bluebell fragrance ($120) features notes of bluebell, lemon, and persimmon. Layering the two results in a fresh, sparkling bouquet.

Jo Malone
TM) 'Peony & Blush Suede' Cologne (3.4 Oz.)
$130
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jo Malone Fragrances
Jo Malone
TM) 'Wild Bluebell' Cologne
$130
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jo Malone Fragrances
For the Princess Bride
For the Princess Bride

Consider wearing Creed Fleurissimo ($290) for your own happily ever after. The fragrance was commissioned by Prince Rainier III for his bride-to-be, Grace Kelly, and features notes of tuberose, iris, and Bulgarian rose on a base of heady ambergris.

Creed Fleurissimo
$290
from creedboutique.com
Buy Now
For the Destination Bride
For the Destination Bride

The clean scent of the amber, tea, and musk notes of Bulgari Eau Parfumée White Tea ($65) will smell delicious wafting off your shoulders at your seaside wedding.

Bvlgari
Eau Parfumée Au Thé Blanc
$72
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Bvlgari Fragrances
For the Sexy Bride
For the Sexy Bride

Commodity's Gold Perfume ($99) boasts a blend of sensual notes including vanilla, tonka bean, and Nubian musk that will make your honey think about the honeymoon as you recite your vows.

Sephora Fragrances
Commodity Gold Travel Spray
$26
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Fragrances
For the Bohemian Bride
For the Bohemian Bride

The violet and sandalwood notes in Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black Solid Fragrance Compact ($48) add vintage flair (and a little edge!) to your bridal beauty routine.

Elizabeth and James
Nirvana Black Solid Perfume Compact
$48
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Beauty Products
For the Traditional Bride
For the Traditional Bride

You wouldn't dream of going down the aisle without your something blue! Oscar de la Renta Something Blue fragrance ($85) takes care of this traditional to-do list in one easy neroli- and lily-of-the-valley-filled spritz.

Oscar de la Renta Something Blue fragrance
$85
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
For the Ultraromantic Bride
For the Ultraromantic Bride

If your wedding day will be packed with lace, fondant, and adorable flower girls, Philosophy Falling in Love Fragrance ($48) is your must have. The refreshing notes of jasmine and blackberry smell as sweet and romantic as your bridal favors will look.

philosophy
Falling In Love Fragrance
$18
from Sephora
Buy Now See more philosophy Fragrances
For the City-Hall Bride
For the City-Hall Bride

Your wedding is going to be simple, elegant, and completely without frills. Try Kai Perfume Oil ($48) — the fragrance is a clean, no-nonsense white floral bouquet, the perfect pairing for your big day.

Kai
Oil
$48
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kai Fragrances
For the Spring Bride
For the Spring Bride

Finally, your wedding season has arrived! Pair your bridal bouquet with a fresh fragrance like Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Floral Drops ($83), composed with amaryllis, daffodil, and water lily.

Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce Floral Drops Eau de Toilette Spray, 1.7 oz
$85
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Fragrances
For the Confident Bride
For the Confident Bride

All the choices you make daily prove that you're a strong woman, so why should your bridal perfume be any different? Valentino Valentina Assoluto ($92) includes bold notes like vanilla, truffle, and patchouli to leave an unforgettable fragrance trail as you walk down the aisle.

Valentino
'Valentina Assoluto' Eau De Parfum
$94
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Valentino Fragrances
For the Dramatic Bride
For the Dramatic Bride

When we say dramatic, we don't mean a bridezilla — we mean the woman who has a flair for the fabulous. If you see your wedding day as an opportunity to throw a decadent masquerade complete with belly dancers and fire breathers, the sumptuous amaretto, patchouli, and chocolate notes of Cartier's La Baiser du Dragon ($150) are for you.

Cartier's La Baiser du Dragon
$150
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
For the Bougie Bride
For the Bougie Bride

Once you get over the sticker shock of Guerlain Le Bouquet de la Mariée ($1,000), breathe deep. Inspired by a bridal bouquet, the fragrance is packed with some of the most addictive notes — candied almond, rose, and vanilla — and is bound to become your signature scent.

Guerlain
Le Bouquet de la Mariée Fragrance/4.2 oz.
$1000
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Guerlain Fragrances
For the Flirty Bride
For the Flirty Bride

If you're likely to be caught winking at your guests as you walk down the aisle, you should spritz on Miss Dior Eau de Toilette ($75). The patchouli-rose mix is ladylike yet playful — just like you!

Christian Dior
Miss Eau de Toilette
$78
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Christian Dior Fragrances
For the Honeymoon-Focused Bride
For the Honeymoon-Focused Bride

The creamy gardenia and coconut notes of Forever Vera by Vera Wang ($50) dry down to a sensual blend of sandalwood and rum, which will have you amped for the seaside piña coladas you and your sweetie will be sipping in a few short days postnuptials.

Vera Wang
Forever Vera by Women's Perfume - Eau de Parfum
$42
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Vera Wang Fragrances
For the Effortless Bride
For the Effortless Bride

You wouldn't be fazed if it rained on your wedding day — you're just looking forward to spending the rest of your life with your sweetie. The clean, fresh floral notes of orange blossom and neroli in Chloé Love Story ($105) are the perfect scented send-off into wedded bliss.

Chloé
Love Story Eau de Parfum, 1.7 oz.
$105
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Chloé Fragrances
For the Choosy Bride
For the Choosy Bride

Elizabeth Arden Untold Eau Fraiche ($72) features a delicately balanced blend of green tea, freesia, and pear that would delight even the pickiest of brides.

Elizabeth Arden
Untold Eau Fraiche Eau de Toilette 3.3oz
$72
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Elizabeth Arden Fragrances
For the Winter Bride
For the Winter Bride

The cool air of Winter calls for a stronger, bolder fragrance. The suede and violet leaf notes of Tom Ford Violet Blonde ($155) are strong enough to leave a trail as you step down the aisle but not overbearing (the perfume won't smother your guests!).

Tom Ford
Violet Blonde 3.4 oz
$155
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Tom Ford Fragrances
For the Nostalgic Bride
For the Nostalgic Bride

It's difficult to find a rose perfume that doesn't give off an old-lady vibe. Diptyque Eau de Rose ($98) balances the classic rose scent with delectable notes of lychee and black currant for a fragrance you'll want to pass on to the next generation.

Diptyque
Eau Rose Eau De Toilette Spray
$98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Diptyque Fragrances
For the Classic Bride
For the Classic Bride

Your grandma wore it, your mother wore it, and now you wear it — the crisp floral blend of Chanel No. 5 ($200) is timeless.

Chanel
No 5, Parfum Bottle
$125
from Chanel Fragrance and Beauty
Buy Now See more Chanel Fragrances
Beauty EssayWedding BeautyBeauty TipsPerfumeWedding
Shop Story
Read Story
Jo Malone
Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, 30mL
from Neiman Marcus
$65
Jo Malone
Wild Bluebell Cologne, 1.0 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$65
Jo Malone
TM) 'Peony & Blush Suede' Cologne (3.4 Oz.)
from Nordstrom
$130
Jo Malone
TM) 'Wild Bluebell' Cologne
from Nordstrom
$130
Creed Fleurissimo
from creedboutique.com
$290
Bvlgari
Eau Parfumée Au Thé Blanc
from Sephora
$72
Sephora
Commodity Gold Travel Spray
from Sephora
$26
Elizabeth and James
Nirvana Black Solid Perfume Compact
from Sephora
$48
Oscar de la Renta Something Blue fragrance
from shop.nordstrom.com
$85
philosophy
Falling In Love Fragrance
from Sephora
$18
Kai
Oil
from Nordstrom
$48
Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce Floral Drops Eau de Toilette Spray, 1.7 oz
from Macy's
$85
Valentino
'Valentina Assoluto' Eau De Parfum
from Nordstrom
$94
Cartier's La Baiser du Dragon
from shop.nordstrom.com
$150
Guerlain
Le Bouquet de la Mariée Fragrance/4.2 oz.
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1000
Christian Dior
Miss Eau de Toilette
from Sephora
$78
Vera Wang
Forever Vera by Women's Perfume - Eau de Parfum
from Kohl's
$42
Chloé
Love Story Eau de Parfum, 1.7 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$105
Elizabeth Arden
Untold Eau Fraiche Eau de Toilette 3.3oz
from Lord & Taylor
$72
Tom Ford
Violet Blonde 3.4 oz
from Lord & Taylor
$155
Diptyque
Eau Rose Eau De Toilette Spray
from Nordstrom
$98
Chanel
No 5, Parfum Bottle
from Chanel Fragrance and Beauty
$125
Shop More
Diptyque Fragrances SHOP MORE
Diptyque
Do Son Eau de Toilette, 3.4 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$130
Diptyque
L'ombre Dans L'eau Solid Perfume - Blackcurrant & Damask Rose, 3.6g
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$50
Diptyque
Eau Des Sens Eau De Toilette - Orange Blossom, Juniper Berries & Patchouli, 50ml
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$90
Diptyque
Rose de Mai solid perfume
from Farfetch
$40.60
Diptyque
solid perfume
from Farfetch
$40.60
philosophy Fragrances SHOP MORE
philosophy
Whipped & Wonderful Fragrance Trio
from QVC
$99.50
philosophy
Falling In Love Spray Fragrance
from Ulta
$48
philosophy
Amazing Grace Spray Fragrance - 4.0 oz Amazing Grace Perfume and Fragrance
from Ulta
$66
philosophy
Amazing Grace Spray Fragrance - 2.0 oz Amazing Grace Perfume and Fragrance
from Ulta
$48
philosophy
Amazing Grace Spray Fragrance 2 Fl. Oz.
from QVC
$48
Bvlgari Fragrances SHOP MORE
Bvlgari
Omnia Crystalline Eau de Toilette, 2.2 fl. oz.
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
$65 $39
Bvlgari
Omnia Indian Garnet Eau de Toilette
from Off 5th
$66 $34.99
Bvlgari
Eau Parfumée Au Thé Blanc Guest Collection Set
from Neiman Marcus
$130
Bvlgari
Eau Parfumée Au Thé Vert Guest Collection Set
from Neiman Marcus
$130
Bvlgari
Eau Parfumée Au Thé Bleu Guest Collection Set
from Neiman Marcus
$130
Jo Malone Fragrances AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Beauty
13 Fragrances Your Mom Will Love Spritzing
by Alessandra Foresto
Shopping Guide
50 Fun and Affordable Gifts For Three Kings' Day
by Kelsey Garcia
Holiday Entertainment
2015 POPSUGAR Gift Guide: 100 Presents For Everyone on Your List!
by Brittney Stephens
Holiday Entertainment
Shop 100 Last-Minute Gift Ideas!
by Lauren Turner
Tom Ford Fragrances AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Drake
16 Drake Gifts For You and All Your Woes
by Nicole Yi
Valentine's Day
50 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Both Him and Her
by Macy Cate Williams
We Spy Style
We Spy: David Beckham Strips Down For the Super Bowl!
by Allison McNamara
Men's Gifts
20 Luxuriously Classic Gifts For Men
by Justin Fenner
Diptyque Fragrances AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fortuitousfoodies
somewherelately
fortuitousfoodies
jaimeshrayber
philosophy Fragrances AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
brittanyanncourtney
thebrandirhodes
reneemleblanc
doubleshotofsass
Bvlgari Fragrances AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
annrobiefashion
annrobiefashion
annrobiefashion
stylemelauren
philosophy Fragrances AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
darlinginlilly
darlinginlilly
darlinginlilly
darlinginlilly
Jo Malone Fragrances AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
TheMissMorganLife
TheAListBlog
lunchpailsandlipstick
allison48
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds