The Wedding Beauty Trick I'm So Grateful I Took From Pinterest

When I planned my wedding last year, I learned why brides get so addicted to Pinterest. The vast scope of inspiration for decor, dresses, venues, ideas — they're all there, waiting to be scrolled through. But like anything I get addicted to, after I got my fill, I turned on it. I was tired of seeing the same trends over and over again. However, I did get a few ideas that I ended up using in my wedding, one of them being a brilliant beauty idea: wearing a signature scent on the big day. — Additional reporting by Emily Orofino Source: Stephanie Hogue Shop Brands Jo Malone · Bvlgari · Elizabeth and James · philosophy · Kai · Dolce & Gabbana · Valentino · Guerlain · Christian Dior · Vera Wang · Chloé · Elizabeth Arden · Tom Ford · Diptyque · Chanel Image Source: Stephanie Hogue I saw several different pins touting the idea of finding a new perfume for your wedding day and then saving it to use only on the occasion. The idea is that when you wear the perfume, the scent memory will overwhelm you with strong nostalgia for nuptials. It sounded cheesy, but I figured I needed to buy a new perfume anyway, so my shopping needs aligned with this practice. I hunted down a scent that felt like it fit my personality and the wedding. My ceremony would be held on a warm Summer day outside, so I didn't want anything that would compete with the pretty, natural aromas (such as the lavender in bloom at our venue!). I also almost never wear perfume, so anything too strong was eliminated. I found a few contenders (included in the shopping picks featured here), but ultimately, I found the perfect scent — or rather, scents — at Jo Malone. Image Source: Stephanie Hogue I picked Peony and Blush Suede ($60), one of the line's more full-bodied scents. It was still lighter than traditional perfume — meaning your (future!) husband and guests won't be knocked out by it when they get near you. I was also sold on the fact that it had no alcohol in it. On the advice of a salesperson, I layered it with Wild Bluebell scent ($60) from the same line and boom — got a "custom" fragrance. Though I was tempted to wear the duo as soon as I brought it home, I waited until our wedding day to wear it. That's the key — even if you have a signature scent, your wedding day is the time to try something new so that the fragrance memory will always bring you back. Anytime I'd catch a whiff of it during the day, I'd love how light and beautiful it smelled. But that was just the wedding event — the real magic happens now, months later. I pull out my perfumes on special occasions and sometimes on days when I just need a pick-me-up. Every time I smell it, I go back to that blissful day in July and remember everything — how I felt, how excited my husband and I were, how surrounded by happiness and love I was. It's a pretty powerful trick these little bottles pull off. Looking for the perfect wedding fragrance? Keep reading for some of our favorite picks! Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, 30mL $65 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Jo Malone Fragrances Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Cologne, 1.0 oz. $65 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Jo Malone Fragrances Shannon's Picks Jo Malone's Peony and Blush Suede perfume ($120) is a delicious blend of red apples, jasmine, and peony, while Jo Malone's Wild Bluebell fragrance ($120) features notes of bluebell, lemon, and persimmon. Layering the two results in a fresh, sparkling bouquet. Jo Malone TM) 'Peony & Blush Suede' Cologne (3.4 Oz.) $130 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Jo Malone Fragrances Jo Malone TM) 'Wild Bluebell' Cologne $130 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Jo Malone Fragrances For the Princess Bride Consider wearing Creed Fleurissimo ($290) for your own happily ever after. The fragrance was commissioned by Prince Rainier III for his bride-to-be, Grace Kelly, and features notes of tuberose, iris, and Bulgarian rose on a base of heady ambergris. Creed Fleurissimo $290 from creedboutique.com Buy Now For the Destination Bride The clean scent of the amber, tea, and musk notes of Bulgari Eau Parfumée White Tea ($65) will smell delicious wafting off your shoulders at your seaside wedding. Bvlgari Eau Parfumée Au Thé Blanc $72 from Sephora Buy Now See more Bvlgari Fragrances For the Sexy Bride Commodity's Gold Perfume ($99) boasts a blend of sensual notes including vanilla, tonka bean, and Nubian musk that will make your honey think about the honeymoon as you recite your vows. Sephora Fragrances Commodity Gold Travel Spray $26 from Sephora Buy Now See more Sephora Fragrances For the Bohemian Bride The violet and sandalwood notes in Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black Solid Fragrance Compact ($48) add vintage flair (and a little edge!) to your bridal beauty routine. Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black Solid Perfume Compact $48 from Sephora Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Beauty Products For the Traditional Bride You wouldn't dream of going down the aisle without your something blue! Oscar de la Renta Something Blue fragrance ($85) takes care of this traditional to-do list in one easy neroli- and lily-of-the-valley-filled spritz. Oscar de la Renta Something Blue fragrance $85 from shop.nordstrom.com Buy Now For the Ultraromantic Bride If your wedding day will be packed with lace, fondant, and adorable flower girls, Philosophy Falling in Love Fragrance ($48) is your must have. The refreshing notes of jasmine and blackberry smell as sweet and romantic as your bridal favors will look. philosophy Falling In Love Fragrance $18 from Sephora Buy Now See more philosophy Fragrances For the City-Hall Bride Your wedding is going to be simple, elegant, and completely without frills. Try Kai Perfume Oil ($48) — the fragrance is a clean, no-nonsense white floral bouquet, the perfect pairing for your big day. Kai Oil $48 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Kai Fragrances For the Spring Bride Finally, your wedding season has arrived! Pair your bridal bouquet with a fresh fragrance like Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Floral Drops ($83), composed with amaryllis, daffodil, and water lily. Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Floral Drops Eau de Toilette Spray, 1.7 oz $85 from Macy's Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Fragrances For the Confident Bride All the choices you make daily prove that you're a strong woman, so why should your bridal perfume be any different? Valentino Valentina Assoluto ($92) includes bold notes like vanilla, truffle, and patchouli to leave an unforgettable fragrance trail as you walk down the aisle. Valentino 'Valentina Assoluto' Eau De Parfum $94 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Valentino Fragrances For the Dramatic Bride When we say dramatic, we don't mean a bridezilla — we mean the woman who has a flair for the fabulous. If you see your wedding day as an opportunity to throw a decadent masquerade complete with belly dancers and fire breathers, the sumptuous amaretto, patchouli, and chocolate notes of Cartier's La Baiser du Dragon ($150) are for you. Cartier's La Baiser du Dragon $150 from shop.nordstrom.com Buy Now For the Bougie Bride Once you get over the sticker shock of Guerlain Le Bouquet de la Mariée ($1,000), breathe deep. Inspired by a bridal bouquet, the fragrance is packed with some of the most addictive notes — candied almond, rose, and vanilla — and is bound to become your signature scent. Guerlain Le Bouquet de la Mariée Fragrance/4.2 oz. $1000 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Guerlain Fragrances For the Flirty Bride If you're likely to be caught winking at your guests as you walk down the aisle, you should spritz on Miss Dior Eau de Toilette ($75). The patchouli-rose mix is ladylike yet playful — just like you! Christian Dior Miss Eau de Toilette $78 from Sephora Buy Now See more Christian Dior Fragrances For the Honeymoon-Focused Bride The creamy gardenia and coconut notes of Forever Vera by Vera Wang ($50) dry down to a sensual blend of sandalwood and rum, which will have you amped for the seaside piña coladas you and your sweetie will be sipping in a few short days postnuptials. Vera Wang Forever Vera by Women's Perfume - Eau de Parfum $42 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Vera Wang Fragrances For the Effortless Bride You wouldn't be fazed if it rained on your wedding day — you're just looking forward to spending the rest of your life with your sweetie. The clean, fresh floral notes of orange blossom and neroli in Chloé Love Story ($105) are the perfect scented send-off into wedded bliss. Chloé Love Story Eau de Parfum, 1.7 oz. $105 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Chloé Fragrances For the Choosy Bride Elizabeth Arden Untold Eau Fraiche ($72) features a delicately balanced blend of green tea, freesia, and pear that would delight even the pickiest of brides. Elizabeth Arden Untold Eau Fraiche Eau de Toilette 3.3oz $72 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Elizabeth Arden Fragrances For the Winter Bride The cool air of Winter calls for a stronger, bolder fragrance. The suede and violet leaf notes of Tom Ford Violet Blonde ($155) are strong enough to leave a trail as you step down the aisle but not overbearing (the perfume won't smother your guests!). Tom Ford Violet Blonde 3.4 oz $155 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Tom Ford Fragrances For the Nostalgic Bride It's difficult to find a rose perfume that doesn't give off an old-lady vibe. Diptyque Eau de Rose ($98) balances the classic rose scent with delectable notes of lychee and black currant for a fragrance you'll want to pass on to the next generation. Diptyque Eau Rose Eau De Toilette Spray $98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Diptyque Fragrances For the Classic Bride Your grandma wore it, your mother wore it, and now you wear it — the crisp floral blend of Chanel No. 5 ($200) is timeless. Chanel No 5, Parfum Bottle $125 from Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Buy Now See more Chanel Fragrances