The Wedding Beauty Trick I'm So Grateful I Took From Pinterest

I picked Peony and Blush Suede ($60), one of the line's more full-bodied scents. It was still lighter than traditional perfume — meaning your (future!) husband and guests won't be knocked out by it when they get near you. I was also sold on the fact that it had no alcohol in it. On the advice of a salesperson, I layered it with Wild Bluebell scent ($60) from the same line and boom — got a "custom" fragrance.

Though I was tempted to wear the duo as soon as I brought it home, I waited until our wedding day to wear it. That's the key — even if you have a signature scent, your wedding day is the time to try something new so that the fragrance memory will always bring you back. Anytime I'd catch a whiff of it during the day, I'd love how light and beautiful it smelled.

But that was just the wedding event — the real magic happens now, months later. I pull out my perfumes on special occasions and sometimes on days when I just need a pick-me-up. Every time I smell it, I go back to that blissful day in July and remember everything — how I felt, how excited my husband and I were, how surrounded by happiness and love I was. It's a pretty powerful trick these little bottles pull off.

Looking for the perfect wedding fragrance? Keep reading for some of our favorite picks!