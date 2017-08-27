 Skip Nav
Beauty News
See Every Edgy, Sexy Beauty Look on the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
Met Gala
Zoom In on All the Best Manis From the MTV VMAs
Award Season
Alessia Cara Literally Had Her Makeup Wiped Off On Stage — and It's Empowering

Pink Hair 2017 MTV VMAs

Pink Won't Grow Out Her Hair, and the Reason Why Is So Heartwarming

Ever since she came on the scene in 1999, Pink has always worn a short haircut. She's experimented plenty, wearing everything from a platinum blonde mohawk to a bubblegum-pink pompadour, but her androgynous cut has remained. At the MTV VMAs, where she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Pink explained why she keeps it short in a heartwarming story about her 6-year-old daughter.

During a drive to school, her daughter told her, "I am the ugliest girl I know" and "I look like a boy with long hair." Pink responded by making a PowerPoint presentation celebrating gender-bending icons like David Bowie, Michael Jackson, and Prince, and then she gave her some wise words.

"Do you see me growing my hair? Do you see me changing my body?" she asked. Her daughter said no. "Do you see me selling out arenas worldwide?" Her daughter said yes. "We don't change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl," Pink continued. "We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty."

Related
Katy Perry Feels "Liberated" by Short Hair: "I Have Surrendered to My 30s"

May Pink continue being outspoken and inspiring — and keep serving incredible short-hair inspiration while she's at it.

Join the conversation
Beauty NewsAward SeasonMTV VMAsCelebrity HairCelebrity BeautyHairPink
Join The Conversation
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens's Red-Hot Makeup Featured Actual Swarovski Crystals — Because YES!
by Victoria Messina
Celebrity Audience Reactions at the MTV VMAs 2017
Award Season
by Laura Marie Meyers
Taylor Swift's Style in "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
Taylor Swift
by Laura Marie Meyers
Celebrities Against White Supremacy at 2017 MTV VMAs
Award Season
by Perri Konecky
Fifth Harmony MTV VMAs 2017 Performance Video
Award Season
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds