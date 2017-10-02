20 Reasons to Get Digital This Halloween With Pixelated Face Makeup

Whoever came up with pixelated face makeup earns a million cookies from us (get it?) because this trend is downright insane! It's like someone stepped out of a 1980s computer game and right into 2017, ready to party. We love that this look can take on a million different forms, from ultraglam pixelization to funky to eerie and beyond. Sift through these makeup looks from supertalented Insta MUAs, roll out your cosmetic brushes, and cue the music and robot dance!