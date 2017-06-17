This Pizza Bath Bomb Is Super Cheesy, and You'll Want It ASAP

 Skip Nav
Pizza Bath Bomb

PIZZA DEMO!!! Will be up in the shop soon! 🍕🍕🍕

A post shared by Bath Bombs with PRIZES (@bathesda_boutique) on

If you love pizza as much as you love bath bombs, then you're in for a drool-worthy treat. Etsy seller BathesdaBoutique has invented a pizza-shaped bath bomb that's way too cheesy to resist. "BECAUSE pizza is #bae... duh!" BathesdaBoutique wrote on its official Instagram account while showing off the product.

In the mesmerizing video clip above, we get to see the pizza bath bomb in action as it dissolves and turns the clear water into a gorgeous rainbow hue. As you can imagine, such a magical product has already sold out quickly, but you can check back frequently (as we will!) to find out when more pizza bath bombs will be available to purchase.

Read on to see the demo version of the pizza bath bomb ahead, because you know you want to.

A post shared by Bath Bombs with PRIZES (@bathesda_boutique) on

