This Awesome Bride Made Her Entire Wedding Match Her Rainbow Hair

Though the rainbow hair trend has largely conquered the world by now, there's one occasion that many women choose to revert to their natural hair color: their wedding day. While we understand that some ladies might prefer that those all-important photos look a little more timeless, we also believe you should feel confident in displaying your personality on your big day. San Diego-based artist Taylor Ann did just that. She opted to celebrate her nuptials while rocking her signature colorful strands, all woven into a beautiful, intricate braid that cascaded into a ponytail.

But she really bucked tradition by going one step further. She incorporated the hues of her ombré magenta, orange, blue, and purple mane into practically every detail of her wedding! Her dress was dip-dyed with the colors, and her eye makeup, decorations, flower arrangements, and bridesmaids' gowns all featured Taylor Ann's jewel tones. Thankfully, James Tang of James Tang Photography was on hand to capture every vibrant moment. Read on and prepare to be mesmerized.