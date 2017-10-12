Have Adult Acne? Here Are 3 Ways to Treat It

If you're like me, you thought your days of insane breakouts ended in high school, and then you realized that your skin doesn't magically become perfect when you hit 20. (Is that when you're considered a real adult? Let's use it for the sake of this post.) Or, maybe you grew up with perfect skin and cursed the day you had your first bout of adult acne. Whatever the scenario, we know that acne isn't relegated to just your teen years, and it can be a superannoying and even upsetting issue to deal with as an adult. Check out the video to learn how you can get to the bottom of your not-so-juvenile skin issues.