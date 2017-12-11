 Skip Nav
Exactly What 1 Redditor Did to Get Rid of Blackheads in Just 1 Month
Exactly What 1 Redditor Did to Get Rid of Blackheads in Just 1 Month

Though blackheads can seemingly pop up overnight, those stubborn little b*tches can be tough to get rid of. Unless you want to subject yourself to some gruesome, YouTube-style pimple popping (never a good idea), you're left to undergo a timely, trial-and-error skincare process. One Redditor's routine is going viral for its crazy-impressive results — which she achieved in just one month.

As Reddit user yoofka wrote on Skincare Addiction, a sextet of products have cleared the pores on her nose from blackheads. The routine replaced her previous trio of a charcoal cleanser, collagen- and hyaluronic-acid-infused toner, and moisturizing face cream.

The proof is in the pictures, and as you can see in the before-and-after photo yoofka posted, she clearly found the procedure that works for her. "My skin has never been more supple or texture-less in my 22 years!" she wrote. Read on for her entire routine — and then immediately make room on your bathroom shelf for seven new products!

Lancome Energie de Vie Cleansing Oil
Neogen Dermalogy Bio-Peel Gauze
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
Differin Gel
Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment
Akaran Moisture Lotion
The Face Shop Face Masks
Start Slideshow
