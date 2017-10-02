 Skip Nav
Now You Can Get That "Pizza Cutter" Wheel Eyeliner from a Drugstore

Back in February, MAC teased a genius new liquid eyeliner that had everyone talking. Instead of a felt tip or brush, it used a rolling wheel applicator that kind of looked like a mini pizza cutter. The design promised precise, consistent lines and immediately had us stoked for its Fall launch. We finally tested out the roller liner after it dropped in August and can confirm it is, indeed, mind-blowing. But, now we've got even better news: you could get it at a drugstore price.

Revlon just launched its ColorStay Exactify Liquid Liner, and it features none other than a wheel applicator of its own. Plus, at $12, it's $9 cheaper than the MAC version, so if you were on the fence about this trend, you could test it out while saving some cash.

The liner itself comes in four waterproof shades: Intense Black, Sparkling Black, Mulberry (burgundy), and Mermaid Blue (teal). We have a feeling you'll be seeing a lot more pizza cutter liners in the near future, but you can be an early adopter. Shop all of Revlon's new goods, ahead.

Revlon ColorStay Exactify Liquid Liner in Mermaid Blue
Revlon ColorStay Exactify Liquid Liner in Intense Black
Revlon ColorStay Exactify Liquid Liner in Mulberry
Revlon ColorStay Exactify Liquid Liner in Sparkling Black
