This Revlon Tool Makes Drying Your Hair Suck a Lot Less Than It Usually Does

Around 3 p.m. today at the POPSUGAR New York offices, I stood over the office's pantry sink and poured water all over my blowout for the sake of science. OK, so this experiment wasn't entirely academic or peer reviewed, but I had a burning beauty question to answer. What can be done to make drying my hair suck less? It's 2017, and I am OVER spending 45 minutes with a clunky dryer in my hand. Seriously, we as a society can do better. Let's speed this sh*t up.

When I heard that Revlon invented a high-tech dryer that de-damps your hair while you glide it over your strands like a magic wand, I needed to try it. Beauty product press releases can make quite outlandish claims, but it's no exaggeration to say that the Revlon 360 Dual Fast Dry Hair Dryer ($60) is the first of its kind. This heat tool has been gathering buzz due to the fact that you can dry your hair vertically by placing it inside the nozzle. According to some users, the dual-ended air jets dry entire sections of your hair at half the speed. When I read those words, I think I actually muttered "Come to mama" at my computer screen.

When I finally got my hands on the 360 Dryer, I holed myself up in a vacant conference room and hoped no one near me was trying to settle in for a midday meditation session, because, I quickly noticed, this baby gets LOUD.

At first, I gingerly put a half-inch or so chunk of hair inside the vertical barrel — the same amount I'd twirl around a curling wand. After placing it into the mouth of the dryer, I pulled the tool up and down my locks. After about three pumps up and down my original section, I noticed that my strands had become dry as a bone. What would have taken quite a few minutes with my old-school dryer was done in mere seconds. I got a little bolder and started taking bigger sections of up to two inches. By some sort of sorcery, it worked just as well with the larger chunks.



Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Alaina Demopoulos

I was nervous that rubbing a hot tool over my wet locks would be the equivalent of buying a first-class ticket to Static City, but surprisingly, my hair stayed put. I think that's because the dryer's air flows down, instead our straight out, which reduces frizz. My hair did not seem stressed at all by this easy motion, and I quickly fell into a rhythm of pulling that seemed Boomerang-worthy.

Things got a little tricky when I tried to get the back of my head, because the dryer's cord isn't that long. I was using a mirror that was located across from the room's sole power outlet. I had to call upon my childhood ballet skills to do a weird kind of interpretive dance that wriggled my body into the right position to reach the awkward parts. Perhaps a better setup would relieve some of this stress.

My hair went from wet dog-looking to dry and fluffy in under 20 minutes.

Still, despite the twisting, my arm never cramped up. When I use a conventional air dryer, my shoulders tend to tighten up, and I need to get in a few downward dogs to alleviate tension before I can go anywhere. With this Revlon dryer, I can just get up and go.

While we're on the subject of saving time: during my first use of this tool, my hair went from wet dog-looking to dry and fluffy in under 20 minutes. Yes, really. Like I previously said, that's half the time of my usual routine. Also, I think with repeated use, I could get even faster. (Plus, a good five or so minutes of this was definitely spent taking Boomerangs — got to get that documentation!).



Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Alaina Demopoulos

Since this tool leaves me with a whole extra 20 minutes of my day to spend doing literally anything other than drying my hair, I am SO going to add it to my morning routine. I'm just going to go ahead and call it now: this product will become the drugstore equivalent of a Dyson Hair Dryer. I believe that this dryer's $60 price tag is deceptive — it works so well that I feel like it could retail for much, much more. Hair drying will never be fun, but at least this makes it fast — and that's good enough for me.