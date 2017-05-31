Concrete Proof That Rose Gold Is the Perfect Rainbow Hair Hue

If you've yet to dye your hair a rainbow color, we have to ask: what's made you hold out for so long? There are so many dreamy options, including shades inspired by denim jeans and the aurora borealis! But perhaps our ultimate favorite hue is rose gold. It is surprisingly versatile (after all, metallics are a form of neutral!) and looks stunning on a wide range of skin tones. We've rounded up some seriously breathtaking inspiration — read on.