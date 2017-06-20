Sally Hansen's New Crayola Collab Will Slap You With Serious Nostalgia

 Skip Nav
If you ever covered your nails in crayon as a kid or just etched a masterpiece with them, prepare to feel some serious nostalgia. Sally Hansen is teaming up with Crayola to release 12 new nail polish shades ($5 each) that will take you right back to elementary school art class.

The collaboration is fitting considering both brands are responsible for creating some of our favorite art tools. We have an exclusive look at the colorful lineup, which includes iconic hues like Dandelion (rich yellow), Cerulean (deep blue), and Carnation Pink (the OG Millennial Pink). Each bottle is also decorated with the famous Crayola squiggle, so you'll get an adorable reminder of your childhood each time you pull out a tube to paint your nails.

In addition to the bold variety of hues, each shade has Sally Hansen's Insta-Dri 3-in-1 technology so your polish acts as your color, base, and top coat all in one. Dry time only takes 60 seconds, so you won't have to worry about your manicure smudging if you're in a rush. You can add the nostalgic colors to your nail polish collection when they launch on July 1 at select retailers.

Beauty NewsBeauty ShoppingSally HansenNails
