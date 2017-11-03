These Holographic Rainbow Makeup Brushes Will Be Your New Obsession

SauceBox Cosmetics, the geniuses who brought us mermaid brushes, are back with yet another set to stir your heart's desire: holographic rainbow brushes.

Inspired by "everything magical" (aka unicorns, mermaids, and the like), this nine-piece set ($22) includes everything you'd need to do a full face of makeup: a big powder brush, an angled liner brush, a blending shadow brush, and more. Each one features a dreamy teal, purple, and pink design to prettify your vanity. They're almost too gorgeous to use (but you know you want to get them for the 'gram).

Beauty blogger Vanda Ungureanu got her hands on them early and gave a rave review: "It's cruelty-free, it's softer than an angel's pillow, it's colorful like a mermaid, it's perfectly sized to fit in a cosmetic bag." Need we say more?

Now, go ahead and ooh and ahh at these photos of the brushes, and get yourself a set at sauceboxcosmetics.com.

A post shared by Vanda Ungureanu (@missviggity) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT