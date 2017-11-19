Selena Gomez Has Us Shook With Her New Blond 'Do

Looks like Selena Gomez is trying to find out whether blondes really do have more fun. The 25-year-old debuted a dirty blond lob at the American Music Awards. She stepped out of her car and immediately caused us to gasp when we saw her hair. She styled it in messy waves and had her brown baby hair perfectly combed out.

Selena's hair stylist, Marissa Marino, confirmed the star got her hair colored by Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles. The hair was the perfect offset to her all-leather outfit. She looked like she was ready to hop on a motorcycle and speed off to the AMA stage for her first performance in over a year.