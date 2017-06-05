 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez Sexy Selfie June 2017

Selena Gomez's Sexy Selfie Proves Why She's the Most-Followed Person on Instagram

A post shared by Danielle Priano (@daniellepriano) on

If you spent a good five minutes starring at the latest Selena Gomez selfie to trend on Instagram, you weren't alone. There's a lot happening in the gorgeous photo — and we could not take our eyes off of the most-followed celebrity (and person!) on the social media platform.

Selena's makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared the image above on June 4 with the caption: "Babe is in New York tonight." In the image, we see the Hollywood It girl rocking a smoldering smoky eye and glossy nude lips created by Vanngo.

So This Is What Selena Gomez Looks Like Without Makeup

Her effortlessly chic beach waves were created by hairstylist Danielle Priano. The style — featuring loose waves and straight ends — reminds of this throwback Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen look from 2012. Though, the twins were wearing it for years before then:

ADVERTISEMENT

Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain

Creating this look at home is pretty easy. If your hair is natural curly or wavy, let it air dry with a products like a cocktail of Ouai Curly Jelly ($26) and Sally Hershberger 24K Beach Glam Mineral Spray ($28) to give it a rope-y texture. Then use a flatiron to straighten just the bottom one to two inches of your hair, which relaxes the curls. If your hair is straight, then twist it in different directions alternating around your head with a 0.75-inch curling irons like the Beachwaver S.75 Curling Iron ($129). Leave the bottom one to two inches out of the curling iron to achieve the same effect. Finish with a texturing hairspray — our favorite is Shu Uemura Texture Wave ($39).

What makes this style even better is sleeping on it — or just having a fabulous Saturday night out. The added oils to your mane will make it look even messier and sexier.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstgramsDIY BeautyBeauty NewsSelena GomezCelebrity HairBeauty How ToCelebrity MakeupCelebrity BeautyHairAshley OlsenMary-Kate Olsen
Beauty News
Latest Beauty
