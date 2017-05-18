 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
So This Is What Selena Gomez Looks Like Without Makeup
Sephora
9 Summer Makeup Palettes You Can Get at Sephora — All Under $50
Beauty News
MAC Cosmetics' New Quirky Collection Will Make You Dream of Seoul
Beauty Trends
Icy Unicorn-Tip Nail Art Looks Like You Dipped Your Fingers in Magic

Selena Gomez Without Makeup in the "Bad Liar" Video

So This Is What Selena Gomez Looks Like Without Makeup

"I'll have what she's having," is exactly what we'd like to say to Selena Gomez's esthetician. The musician bravely showed off her bare, makeup-free skin in her new "Bad Liar" video on Spotify — and she looks stunning!

It does appear like her cheekbones and lips are a bit glossy, but it's sheer and could even be from a product like Aquaphor or Vaseline. Other than that, it looks like she brushed up her brows and straightened her hair. The rest is just that magical celebrity glow.

The stripped-down Selena goes well with the meaning of the song, which feels raw and emotionally open. At the end, she sings: "Let's make reality, actuality, a reality." Well, we're hoping a makeup-free red carpet appearance becomes a reality soon!

Image Source: Spotify
Join the conversation
Selena GomezNatural BeautyCelebrity Beauty
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
MAC Cosmetics x Steve J and Yoni P
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
Selena Gomez's Sexiest Swimsuits
Selena Gomez
It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Beauty Interview
8 Toxic Ingredients You Should Never Use in Your Skin Care Routine
by Lauren Levinson
Selena Gomez Best Style 2017
Selena Gomez
by Alessandra Foresto
Why You Don't Want Organic Makeup
Opinion
Why 1 Makeup Artist Wants You to Stop Using Organic and Gluten-Free Makeup
by Nicole Moleti
Cara Delevingne Shaved Head Tattoo
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne Is Rocking a New Tattoo on the Back of Her Shaved Head
by Lauren Levinson
Selena Gomez's Sexiest Hair Looks
Selena Gomez
26 Times Selena Gomez's Sexy Hair Sent Us Straight to the Hair Salon
by Alessandra Foresto
ColourPop Tie-Dye Highlighter May 2017
Beauty News
by Perri Konecky
Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Song
Selena Gomez
by Monica Sisavat
Kaia Gerber Marc Jacobs Daisy
Beauty Interview
by Kirbie Johnson
Best Lip Balms
Makeup
27 Editor-Approved Lip Balms You Need in Your Collection
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds