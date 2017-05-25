 Skip Nav
5 New Products You Absolutely Need From Sephora Collection's Fall Lineup

Sephora is heaven on earth for makeup-lovers (myself included). And inside the beauty oasis is Sephora Collection, its bespoke range of cosmetics, which happens to be one of my favorite lines.

The beauty retailer's namesake brand offers a wide range of high-performance makeup, skin care, and tools at equally attractive prices (you can browse through some of its bestsellers here). The lineup of items is just as good, if not better, than some of its big-name competitors. In fact, Sephora Collection LashCraft Length and Volume Mascara is among the top 10 mascaras sold at the makeup mecca (a category with some stiff competition).

So when I sat down in Sephora Collection's "Beauty School" to preview its Fall launches, I was pumped to see what the brand had in the works for the rest of 2017. I quickly learned that Fall's already looking great. From innovative clay masks to glow powder and full-cover concealer, Sephora Collection just keeps getting better. Read on to discover five products you absolutely need from the Fall lineup.

