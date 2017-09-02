 Skip Nav
Beauty News
Don't Walk, Run: Too Faced's Peaches & Cream Collection Is Now Available
Katy Perry
Was Katy Perry's Wig Snatching Joke in Poor Taste? The Internet Says, "Mhm"
MAC Cosmetics
I Was a MAC Pro For 11 Years, and This Is What It's Really Like to Work There

Sephora Swatch Me App

Sephora's New Swatch Me App Takes the Guessing Out of Makeup Shopping

We don't need to tell you that online shopping is one of the greatest advancements of mankind, especially when it comes to buying makeup. But that also means we don't always test out beauty products before we buy them. While seeing swatches on other people's skin gives you a good idea of what a shade will look like, nothing compares to trying it out yourself. That's why we are totally bugging over Swatch Me, a new app from Sephora. Now you don't need to leave your couch to find your perfect shade.

If you have the Sephora app on your phone, you already have Swatch Me — this feature lives under the "Virtual Artist" tab. If you click on it, you'll instantly be able to test out any shade at Sephora on your forearm, as if you're starring in your own beauty tutorial. If you like what you see, you can add the product to your Sephora cart or just save the look if you still need time to play around.

Selfie-lovers will flip over another aspect of Swatch Me, which instantly applies eye, lip, and cheek makeup directly onto your face. Unlike similar apps, which can leave you looking a little clownish, Swatch Me applies makeup so realistically, you'll think you just put it on yourself. Sephora's Swatch Me is available for both Android and iPhone devices starting Aug. 28, which is hopefully the date from which we'll never have to return any makeup ever again!

Join the conversation
SwatchesBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingAppsSephoraMakeup
Join The Conversation
Beauty Tips
18 Tips For Saving Big (Huge!) If You Love to Shop at Sephora
by Kristin Granero
Sephora Fall Beauty
Sephora
by Krista Jones
Mented Cosmetics Lip Gloss For Women of Color
Makeup
This Nude Lip Gloss Was Made For Women of Color — and It's Finally Available!
by Victoria Messina
Tarte Holiday 2017 Collection
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
Concealers For People Who Don't Like Foundation
Makeup
by Nykia Spradley
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds