Sephora Opened a Theme Park in Dubai, and It's a Gosh Darn Wonderland

To paraphrase Willy Wonka, "Come with me to Dubai and you'll be in a world of pure imagination." That's because the United Arab Emirates city is home to a Sephora Gifts Beauty Park — and yes, it's just as magical as it sounds.

As Teen Vogue reports, the megastore has opened a makeup theme park just in time for the holidays. Visitors to this festive emporium will be treated to many perks, such as free makeovers, a ring toss that rewards winners with lipstick prizes, and a claw machine where you can try your hand at picking out goodies like Marc Jacobs Highliner.

If ping (or beer . . . ) pong is your vice, then you can try out the cosmetics-themed version at the park. There's also a rubber ducky fishing competition and "spin-a-wheel" game.

There's one catch: if you want to hit up this little slice of heaven, you better run, not walk (well, actually, fly) to Dubai ASAP. The Sephora Gifts Beauty Park is only open until Dec. 17. Here's hoping a similar fairy-tale land comes stateside soon!