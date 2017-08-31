 Skip Nav
Sephora's Weekly Wow Sale Is In Full Swing, and You're Going to Want to Buy Everything

As we all know by now, the first thing you have to do every Thursday morning — before coffee, brushing your teeth, anything — is check Sephora's Weekly Wow Sale. The store keeps surprising us with 50 percent discounts off of brands and products we love. This week is all about the eyes and mouth. In fact, it's a perfect time to stock up on one of your go-to mascaras from Benefit and your favorite Tarte lip gloss. Read on to see the entire sale, but don't wait too long to buy — this sale only lasts a week, and stock can sell out much faster than that.

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara ($15)
Tarte Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint ($11)
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion ($14)
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Anti-Aging ($11)
Tarte Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Potion ($11)
Tarte Tarteist Glossy Lip Paint ($11)
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Eden ($14)
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Sin ($14)
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Caffeine ($14)
